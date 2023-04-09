The 2021 World Superbike champion, who is eyeing a spot in MotoGP, will test alongside Cal Crutchlow.

The timing comes is perhaps awkward for Yamaha who might not have expected Franco Morbidelli, their under-pressure factory rider, to be out-scoring 2021 MotoGP champion Fabio Quartararo after two rounds of the championship.

We Need More Teams On The Grid! | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP83 Video of We Need More Teams On The Grid! | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP83

Razgatlioglu recently told Speedweek.com that he plans to secure a MotoGP seat next season: "There's nothing to announce yet, but now I have the dream of riding in MotoGP. In 2021 I was Superbike World Champion, now I'm looking at MotoGP. Why shouldn't I try it there?

"As a Yamaha rider, I have the best chance at Yamaha," added Razgatlioglu. "As of today, they have room for me in the factory team for next year. If that doesn't work, we might look at other teams.”

He is contracted to Yamaha in WSB until the end of 2023, at which point he will be an attractive free agent.

He is a key contender to partner Quartararo in 2024 in Yamaha’s factory team.

But the season has begun unexpectedly, with Morbidelli showing some of his finest form in the premier class at the opening two rounds. He will be out of contract at the end of this year.

Yamaha managing director Lin Jarvis said about Razgatlioglu testing the MotoGP bike in Jerez this weel: “Firstly, let me say it is our pleasure to be able to give Toprak another opportunity to ride the YZR-M1.

“I was unable to be present at his previous test but this time I will be in Jerez to follow the testing and I will depart straight from there to attend the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin next weekend.

“Toprak is an extraordinarily talented motorcycle racer, and I am very curious to see his speed on our Factory MotoGP machine. He will have the chance to ride alongside Cal who will be there for the ongoing development testing of our 2023 YZR-M1.”