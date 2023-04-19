Alex Marquez reveals injury from crash with Jorge Martin

The Gresini Ducati rider has confirmed a problem to his quadriceps.

“It has been seen with the ultrasound that, after the impact on Sunday, there is muscle rupture of the vastus lateralis of the quadriceps and distension of the ligament,” he said.

“It's not going to stop me from competing, but these days we have to lower the level of training to recover in the face of Jerez.”

The Spanish MotoGP, his home race, is on April 30.

Marquez’s exciting start to life at Ducati was brought back down to earth when his grand prix was ended on Sunday by a fellow satellite Ducati rider, Martin.

Martin crashed on the opening lap and took Marquez out of the race with him.

Marquez said: “It’s something that can happen to me tomorrow. It has happened in the past, will happen in the present and will happen again in the future. So I accept he's sorry and that's it. For me, it's closed. It’s racing.”

He sits eighth in the MotoGP standings having delivered a reminder of his ability since swapping Honda for Ducati in the winter.

Marc Marquez is expected to make his return from a hand injury in Jerez, too.