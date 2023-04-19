Miller crashed on all three days, including out of third place during the Grand Prix as the four-time MotoGP race winner was attempting to stay with Francesco Bagnaia and Alex Rins.

But Miller wasn’t alone in going down as his former teammate Bagnaia crashed a couple of laps later, while Jorge Martin, Alex Marquez, Brad Binder and Aleix Espargaro were just some of the other high profile names to go down.

Despite that, Miller said the bike was working ‘great’: "The bike was working great. I got a rocket start as I did yesterday and was able to find the inside curb and cut it down and square off into turn two," Miller told MotoGP.com. "Was able to charge through another couple of positions. It was plan 1 executed.

When discussing his fall in the Grand Prix, Miller pointed to the fact that COTA allows a rider no forgiveness and that saving a front-end slide is impossible.

"You’re on the limit around here," he added: "Once the front tucked a little bit I stuck the elbow in but there was no saving it.

"Very disappointed for the team but we’re working hard and those guys are doing an amazing job.

"This bike is unreal and I can’t wait for the next weekend to start already, I’m enjoying this bike that much. And making it better and better every time I get on it.

"There is zero forgiveness around here. For Alex [Rins] to run that pace all race - he rode a fantastic race. Massive congratulation to him and the LCR team.

"As you saw with Pecco [Bagnaia] and a lot of the other guys, the slightest little [brain] fade or let’s say, not paying attention can cost you because there is zero chance of saving it once the front tyre sort of tucks. You can stick your elbow in as much as you want but the rear just comes around on you.

"We’ll learn from the negatives this week and try to turn them into positives in the future. I’m enjoying the process."

Like Binder, Miller has often been a constant presence inside the top ten when it comes to races in particular.

It’s clear that the struggles of pre-season were either not entirely accurate, or big steps forward have since been made.

Regardless, Miller is having a ‘ball’ and wants to get back on his machine as soon as possible.

Miller concluded: "I’m having a ball! The bike is getting better and better every session. I’m loving it. I’m able to bring my strengths to it in terms of braking and putting the bike sideways if I need it.

"The power is there. Here of all tracks you accelerate from first gear to top cog and the bike is not slouch.

"There are really not a lot of negatives. The rider just needs to stick his finger out and do his job."