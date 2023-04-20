Valentino Rossi: “Marini will find the right day | Morbidelli must earn place”

Bezzecchi won his first-ever grand prix in Argentina, the first victory for Rossi’s Mooney VR46 team, while reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia has already become the first Academy graduate to win the title.

But Luca Marini and Franco Morbidelli have not been overlooked by ‘The Doctor’.

Marini, Rossi’s brother, claimed his first MotoGP podium finish last time out at the Grand Prix of the Americas.

Eerily, Rossi’s penultimate MotoGP podium was also at COTA - on both occasions, Alex Rins won the race.

Rossi told La Gazzetta dello Sport about Marini: “He lacks victory but he is growing.

“He always works hard, let's hope it arrives soon. It's about finding the right day, the right feeling with the bike.

“But he is there, because Luca is very, very fast.”

Yamaha rider Morbidelli entered 2023 with major pressure on him, and rumours that he would be replaced for next year.

Jorge Martin continues to be heavily linked to his seat, and Toprak Razgatlıoglu’s recent test kept the rumour mill swirling.

But Morbidelli has shown better-than-expected pace, even outperforming teammate Fabio Quartararo over the first two rounds, and finishing fourth in Argentina.

It has led Yamaha managing director Lin Jarvis to admit that Morbidelli remains their No 1 priority for 2024 - if he sustains this early form.

Rossi said about Morbidelli: “We are delighted because at Termas we saw Franco again, which we need to know.

“It's a very important moment for him, because in these races he has to try to be competitive to earn his place even in the next few years.

“In the meantime, having a race like this is very important for morale, because he has first of all demonstrated to himself that he is there, that he can stand there in front.

“But Argentina is a particular track, I would wait for the next ones to see, hoping that it will be competitive, that it will be able to be at the level of Quartararo also in the next races.”