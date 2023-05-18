Luca Marini’s sportscar rescued as floods terrorise Italy

Marini’s Audi sportscar was picture being towed away, with flooding from a nearby river already reaching dangerously high levels.

Valentino Rossi, la supercar del fratello Luca Marini salvata dalla furia della piena in #Romagna https://t.co/LJQXYcDQs0 — Leggo (@leggoit) May 16, 2023

Marini was not present, but his future wife was behind the wheel. She was unharmed.

The Ventena river is one of many which has flooded in Italy this week. The flood water ran into San Giovanni in Marignano, where this incident took place.

It is a neighbouring town to Tavullia, famously the hometown of Marini’s brother Valentino Rossi.

F1 cancel Emilia Romagna Grand Prix â Video of F1 cancel Emilia Romagna Grand Prix â

The area is next to Emilia Romagna, the region of Italy which has been particularly devastated by extreme weather.

Nine people have died, thousands evacuated from their homes, and several remain missing.

The F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, scheduled for this weekend, was called off as a result.

And a celebration of Rossi’s career in Tavullia, due to be on Friday, was also postponed as a mark of respect to the victims of the floods.