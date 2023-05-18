Bastianini, who signed for the factory team following a stunning 2022 season with Gresini Ducati, has seen his first campaign alongside MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia affected by an ongoing shoulder injury.

After being knocked off his Ducati by Luca Marini in the inaugural MotoGP sprint at Portimao, Bastianini tried to make a rapid return from a broken shoulder at Jerez, only for the Italian to end his participation during Practice 3.

Bastianini then missed last weekend’s 1000th Grand Prix at Le Mans, as Ducati pair Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin went on to win the main race and the sprint.

Speaking on the GPOne.com podcast - Bar Sport - Tardozzi said this about Bastianini’s expected return at Mugello next month.

"We strongly hope that Enea will return at Mugello, it’s almost certain, but we will decide after the last check he will do on the Monday before the Italian Grand Prix.

"He won’t be 100% because the problem with the scapula is very complicated. It involves nerves and muscles. I believe and hope that he can race and score some points."

Should Bastianini complete the race weekend and score points, the former Moto2 champion is still likely to be facing a deficit in the standings of close to 100 points, or more.

And with Bagnaia clearly in a title fight against the likes of Bezzecchi and Brad Binder, as it currently stands, giving his new teammate a helping hand as the season goes on could be required.

Tardozzi added: "Enea’s gap after Mugello will be a very big one, certainly over 100 points, so we will have the right and duty to bring home as many points as possible until the end of the year.

"Then, in the last few races we’ll see how the championship will look and we will understand if it will be right to ask Enea to lend a hand to Pecco. Until then, Bastianini will have a carte blanche."