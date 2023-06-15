Currently 15th in the world championship - and the only Ducati rider apart from the injured Enea Bastianini not to have taken a podium this season - di Giannantonio’s Gresini seat is rumoured to be under pressure from the likes of Moto2 title leader Tony Arbolino.

Meanwhile, Diggia's name has been linked with some of the undecided seats in WorldSBK.

“I just have to be focused on what I have to do and then, once we do a good job, everything will come after,” di Giannantonio said.

“So I'm not so worried about my future. The plan is to stay in MotoGP obviously and at the moment I’m not considering a Plan B.

“The plan is to be in MotoGP, improve race by race and then try to be to reach the maximum level, that I think can be [like] the other Ducati guys. So just working on myself.”

This weekend’s Sachsenring round could be the perfect venue to show his talent, having taken the best result of his rookie season, an eighth place, at last year’s event.

“Last year here was maybe my best weekend. I did a great qualifying [fifth] and also a good race. It's always been a track where I have been fast. So it could be a nice weekend for us, I hope.”

While di Giannantonio matched that eighth place at Le Mans this season, he has been higher on the timesheets during test sessions - sixth at last November’s Valencia test, seventh at Sepang and most recently fifth at Jerez.

“I think our potential has not been revealed, let's say, at the fullest. When we have more time, like in a test, to focus on the work, we can see the results because we are always - not the fastest, but clearly one of them,” di Giannantonio confirmed.

“So it's always a matter of time and we are trying to put these performances from the tests into the weekends. We just have to put all the pieces together.”

Gresini team-mate Alex Marquez is 13th in the world championship.