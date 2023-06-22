Miller made comments in the aftermath of last weekend’s Grand Prix, where he suggested that several MotoGP riders should get on with their job, rather than complain about their current struggles.

Marquez, who showed huge amounts of frustration, perhaps more than at any other point in his Honda career after giving his RC213V the middle finger after a fright in practice, was thought to be one of those targeted by Miller’s words.

Another was Quartararo, with the Yamaha rider having another disastrous weekend as he finished 13th in Sunday’s race.

Miller did not specifically name any individual during his criticism, although Honda, Yamaha and Aprilia riders have voiced their concerns at how far they’ve fallen behind Ducati on several occasions, thus making it fairly obvious.

Asked about the reaction from others to his comments, Miller said: "The reaction is that it’s a lot of clickbait and bullshit. The majority of the people weren’t even there at the media debrief and they don’t even know what was said, but then you get click baited and put on spray like this.

"But that’s how it is and is the world we live in. At the end of the day, I just want the health of the championship to be better and for everyone to get on with their job. That’s it. Like I said, a lot of people weren’t there."

Miller, who stood by his comments when asked about it again during the pre-event press conference for this weekend’s Dutch MotoGP, did name Marquez as one of those he was directing his words towards, although he also admitted that it wasn’t solely about the eight-time world champion.

"No! Not in general. I was asked a following question after what I said in my statement [which was] about a mob of riders. It’s not only Marc, but then everyone wants to say that it was about Marc," began Miller.

"What I said was also about Marc, but it was about a magnitude of riders, because it’s a lot at the moment.

"I understand that he’s having a difficult moment and I understand that it’s not easy.

"But for the sport, the health of the sport and the manufacturers, nobody wants to hear that all the time."