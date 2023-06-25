Dutch MotoGP starting grid: How today's race will begin

James Dielhenn's picture
25 Jun 2023
Luca Marini, MotoGP sprint race, Dutch MotoGP, 24 June

This is the starting grid for the Dutch MotoGP at Assen today.

  1. Marco Bezzecchi
  2. Francesco Bagnaia
  3. Luca Marini
  4. Fabio Quartararo
  5. Brad Binder
  6. Aleix Espargaro
  7. Maverick Vinales
  8. Johann Zarco
  9. Alex Marquez
  10. Jorge Martin
  11. Miguel Oliveira
  12. Jack Miller
  13. Fabio di Giannantonio
  14. Takaaki Nakagami
  15. Franco Morbidelli
  16. Raul Fernandez
  17. Marc Marquez
  18. Enea Bastianini
  19. Lorenzo Salvadori
  20. Stefan Bradl
  21. Augusto Fernandez
  22. Iker Lecuona
  23. Jonas Folger

Can Brad Binder WIN the 2023 MotoGP World Championship?

Marco Bezzecchi of the Mooney VR46 team converted pole position into victory in the sprint race on Saturday and now has another chance to build momentum for his championship charge.

He is 31 points behind championship-leader Francesco Bagnaia, who finished second on Saturday, in the MotoGP standings.

Jorge Martin, second in the standings, must begin from 10th on Sunday.

Fabio Quartararo, who has endured a horrible season, impressively claimed a podium finish on Saturday but can he repeat it over a longer distance?

Don't expect much from Marc Marquez. After a crash on Saturday in qualifying he will start from 17th amid another terrible period.