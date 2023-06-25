Dutch MotoGP starting grid: How today's race will begin

Marco Bezzecchi Francesco Bagnaia Luca Marini Fabio Quartararo Brad Binder Aleix Espargaro Maverick Vinales Johann Zarco Alex Marquez Jorge Martin Miguel Oliveira Jack Miller Fabio di Giannantonio Takaaki Nakagami Franco Morbidelli Raul Fernandez Marc Marquez Enea Bastianini Lorenzo Salvadori Stefan Bradl Augusto Fernandez Iker Lecuona Jonas Folger

Can Brad Binder WIN the 2023 MotoGP World Championship? Video of Can Brad Binder WIN the 2023 MotoGP World Championship?

Marco Bezzecchi of the Mooney VR46 team converted pole position into victory in the sprint race on Saturday and now has another chance to build momentum for his championship charge.

He is 31 points behind championship-leader Francesco Bagnaia, who finished second on Saturday, in the MotoGP standings.

Jorge Martin, second in the standings, must begin from 10th on Sunday.

Fabio Quartararo, who has endured a horrible season, impressively claimed a podium finish on Saturday but can he repeat it over a longer distance?

Don't expect much from Marc Marquez. After a crash on Saturday in qualifying he will start from 17th amid another terrible period.