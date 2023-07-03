Jorge Martin the latest MotoGP rider to undergo surgery

The Pramac Racing rider took to social media to reveal photos from hospital, where the lower half of his right leg is heavily bandaged.

"Review at the operating room to solve a problem that took me chasing some time on the motorcycle," he posted.

"Everything turned out just fine! Now it's time to recover to reach 100% to Silverstone."

His exact injury has not been specified - but it is known that Martin hurt his foot and ankle at the opening grand prix in Portimao.

He was involved in the incident where Marc Marquez clattered into Miguel Oliveira. Although he raced on, he later crashed before revealing the knocks.

Two years ago, Martin also required surgery for a leg fracture sustained at Portimao.

Alex Rins has also emerged from surgery in the past week after breaking his leg.

New Tracks for 2024? Your Questions Answered | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 91 Video of New Tracks for 2024? Your Questions Answered | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 91

Martin's next challenge will be a full recovery before August 6, when the championship resumes with the British MotoGP.

He is currently second in the MotoGP standings, behind only the reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia.

His future is still to be clarified over the MotoGP summer break, although it now seems likely he will remain at Pramac.

Martin had previously been linked strongly to the 2024 Yamaha seat but, with the Japanese manufacturer not performing as well as Ducati, he has cooled those links.