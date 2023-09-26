Explained: How Marc Marquez is affecting the WorldSBK silly season

Marquez is set to choose between staying with Repsol Honda or moving to Gresini Ducati to join his brother Alex.

With the latter thought to be the most realistic outcome, Marquez’s move could have a big impact on how the MotoGP and WorldSBK grids take shape.

If Marquez moves the first ripple effect would involve Johann Zarco, as the soon-to-be Honda rider would swap LCR for the Repsol colours.

That would free Iker Lecuona, who is currently with Team HRC, to make a switch to LCR Honda alongside Takaaki Nakagami who was recently retained for a seventh season with the team.

Marquez joining Ducati would be one of the biggest rider switches of all-time. The eight world champion would be catapulted straight back into contention for victories and possibly the championship in 2024.

But it could have a big impact on race winner in WorldSBK Michael Rinaldi.

Rinaldi, who took the fifth Superbike win of his career at last weekend’s Aragon round after getting the better of Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea, is thought to be in contention for two seats.

One of those is at Motocorsa Ducati should Axel Bassani complete his expected move to Kawasaki, but the other is Honda which is why Marquez could play a big role.

Moving to Honda would allow Rinaldi the chance to stay with a full factory team, however, Leon Camier admitted in Aragon that the Japanese brand would like to continue with their current line-up of Lecuona and Xavi Vierge next year.

If Marquez stays put in MotoGP then Rinaldi is more likely to see his future remain with Ducati.

But if Marquez completes a shock switch to Ducati, Rinaldi will then become the prime focus for Team HRC.