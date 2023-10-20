Miguel Oliveira was injured when he was blown off track by a gust of wind at the end of the 200mph main straight in 2019, bringing out the red flags.

On that occasion, gusts reached 50-60km/h. But weather forecasts predict winds as high as 70-80km/h on Sunday, combined with rain and cold temperatures.

As a result, the decision has been taken to swap the full Sunday race with the Saturday afternoon Sprint.

The half-distance, half-points Sprint will now be held - if conditions allow - at the planned Grand Prix start time on Sunday.

“After consultation with the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, we wanted to wait until today to get the best forecast that we could from the official bureau. And we have a very good reference of our tolerance in this circuit for wind after having to red flag the qualifying session in 2019,” explained Dorna Chief Sporting Officer Carlos Ezpeleta.

“So it looks like our forecast for Sunday this year is very similar to the one that we had four years ago. And, as we always say, safety is the most important factor. The safety of the riders and of course the fans and all the people involved in the events.

“After meeting with the teams it's been a unanimous decision to basically switch the Sprint from Saturday to Sunday, and then the main race from Sunday to Saturday, at more or less the same times.

“We think it's really important to get the main race done here tomorrow in safe conditions and all parties have mutually accepted that.

"One thing that's changed from the past is the new format for MotoGP - everybody in the paddock was already ready for a race tomorrow afternoon. So that clearly paves the way for a change like this."

Former racer Loris Capirossi, Dorna’s representative on Race Direction, emphasised: “Rain is not the main problem. The problem is the wind. And here it can change direction really quickly.

“The [forecast] is that we will have around 70 kilometres per hour [on Sunday] and this is for sure really high. In 2019 we had around 50, 55, 60. This is why we decided to change the race.”

Race Director Mike Webb added that the tolerance levels of the present generation of ‘aerodynamic’ prototypes to crosswinds is now better understood than in 2019, when wings were a relatively new novelty.

“In 2019, when we had the problem [and cancelled qualifying], it was the early years of aero on the bikes. We've now had a lot of experience with the aero and it's partly for that reason that we understand more how the wind, and these conditions, affect the bikes," Webb said.

MotoGP Sprint 'the priority' for Sunday

While the swap should mean the main grand prix is safe (albeit perhaps in wet conditions) with gusts of only 15-30km/h forecast for Saturday, a question mark still hangs over the Moto3 and Moto2 Grands Prix, set to take place as usual on Sunday, as well as the MotoGP Sprint.

“Obviously, we will react to the forecast for Sunday. We will try to complete the full schedule… if the weather permits. And if we have to stop, we will stop as we always do for safety conditions,” Ezpeleta said.

“The most accurate forecast that we have for Sunday comes sort of in three-hour gaps. So we don't really know what exactly the hour-by-hour forecast will be on Sunday at the moment. We will probably know that tomorrow. So if needed we will adjust and prioritise the activities on Sunday.”

And the top priority for Sunday will be the premier-class Sprint.

“Obviously the MotoGP class is the priority for us,” Ezpeleta said, adding that the morning MotoGP warm-up will be useful to gauge the conditions for the 1,000cc machines.

“The MotoGP class is probably more sensitive to the wind conditions than Moto3 and Moto2, as Mike said, because of the aero body. But they will also have a warm-up session in the morning.

“Maybe warm-up is a good indication for us and then we'll judge also about the schedule for Moto3 and Moto2.

“The MotoGP class is our priority but in the past, the conditions have been OK for one class and not for the other, so that's also something to take into consideration.

“But if we need to make [further] changes, we will. Right now the forecast looks like it's pretty steady until about 11:00am, which is the Moto3 race start time.”

Could the Australian MotoGP date be moved?

Although conditions were bright and sunny on Friday, the rescheduling will no doubt fuel the debate over holding the Australian MotoGP so late in the season. The 2024 event is also pencilled in for the same weekend next year.

“Well it's a major decision with a lot of factors involved,” Ezpeleta said of the Australian MotoGP date. “The schedule for next year has already been set and I'm not a local or an expert, but from what I'm told the weather here is not very predictable unless you're speaking about something like January and February, which is challenging for us for a number of reasons.

“As you know, we have commitments to start in Qatar and the calendar has been published. But yes [extreme weather] is a challenge that we've had in the past [here] and we’d like to sort of minimise the risk for the future.”

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia will take an 18-point title lead over Jorge Martin into Saturday’s grand prix, with a further 12 points available for victory in the Sunday Sprint, should it go ahead.