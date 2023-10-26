Honda’s options to replace Marc Marquez have dwindled ahead of the Thailand MotoGP at Buriram.

RNF rider Oliveira was asked if he had an update on possibly moving teams, and replied: “No, not much more.”

Asked if he was in talks with Honda anymore, he replied: “No, we are not.”

Oliveira’s request for a three-year contract, and Honda’s offer of only one year, was reportedly the stumbling block.

Aprilia duo Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro were previously mentioned but any interest never materialised into serious talks.

That leaves Gresini Ducati rider di Giannantonio, who has lost his 2024 seat to Marquez, as a major option.

Di Giannantonio was asked if he had an update on his future, and replied: “Honestly, no.

“At the moment, we don’t have any evolutions for the future. Honestly!”

Di Giannantonio expects his future to be solved within the next couple of weeks: “I think yes. In the next couple of weeks we will know something better.”

Asked if his recent eye-catching form could help, he said: “I hope so! When you do a good job, your manager has to present you as a guy with a podium!

“I’m trying to help him to help me find a seat for next year.”

'A step for the future, it’s not a final achievement'

Di Giannantonio finished fourth in Indonesia then broke down in tears, emotional after his exit from Gresini next year was confirmed.

He then stunned with a podium finish in Australia.

He joked about rewatching his greatest MotoGP race: “Not 50, but 49 [times] for sure!

“Honestly, I was back in my house. As soon as we went back, we said ‘guys let’s see the race!’

“They said ‘no, come on!’

“I enjoyed it so much. When you see yourself there for the first time, you are really proud.

“It was also a moment to understand what we’ve done good, what we’ve done worse, what we can improve.

“We are professional, we analyse what we can do better in the future.

“You learn so much. Zarco, for example, did the perfect job to remain super calm.

“I was so happy, I wanted to do so many things.

“Being behind them, how they work on the bike with their body, how they use the bike? You understand a lot of things.

“In Phillip Island, Zarco did an amazing job saving the rear tyre. He is one of the best in Ducati at exiting corners.

“There was no main thing that made us make this step. It was continuing this growth, the feeling that I have with the bike.”

Zarco has explained how his first MotoGP win has relieved a lot of pressure.

“I believe it,” di Giannantonio reacted. “He was waiting since 2016 for this win. It can be a big weight on the shoulders.

“But, for me, it’s not like this. It’s a goal achieved, a memory which makes me proud. But it’s a step for the future, it’s not a final achievement.”

Di Giannantonio identified his favourite part of last weekend’s race, and one moment to improve upon.

“I did a great job overtaking Martin fast,” he said. “If I didn’t do it, Binder was attacking me 100%.

“And I did a bad job when I was following Binder because I stressed the rear tyre too much, trying to pass. It took me too many laps to pass. We have something good, and something bad, to work on.”