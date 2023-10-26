Zarco produced his best performance in MotoGP last Saturday as he carved his way through the lead group during the closing stages, before overtaking team-mate Jorge Martin on the final lap.

After 120 attempts, Zarco finally added his name to the list of current MotoGP race winners, however, the Frenchman still feels as though he needs to make a small step if he’s to repeat his performance during the last four rounds of the season.

“I would love to make this little step,” said Zarco. “It is only a little step but it’s a step nonetheless to make in the last few races to finish this Ducati chapter in the best way possible.”

After coming close to victory on several occasions but always feeling like something was missing, Zarco’s win was also seen as a big achievement by other riders.

“I was happy to see many riders congratulate me,” stated the Pramac rider. “I could see in their eyes that it was very sincere. It was very nice.

“They were happy for me and this gives you a nice feeling. I think all the riders respect everyone and they know that I can be fast.

“It’s just difficult sometimes to make this extra step. What they think about me, I don’t think will change.”

Zarco, who will leave Ducati at the end of the season after agreeing a two-year deal with LCR Honda, admitted that departing the Italian brand will be easier now that he’s secured his maiden premier class victory.

“It will be even easier I think,” said Zarco. “It will be another chapter but I still see many things from what I do and what the others do on it.

“Clearly it will be a useful experience for the next two years.”