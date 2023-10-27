Quartararo was 12th in Practice 1 before climbing up to eighth when it came to crunch time during the afternoon.

“The pace was good,” said the Frenchman. “As soon as we have a casing that is a little bit different from the normal [one] we can enjoy it a little bit more. For us it is the same but the others can’t use all the power.”

Quartararo was one of the more spectacular riders to watch on day-one in Buriram, especially when it came to braking for the final corner.

Whether it was lifting the rear tyre or having front-end snaps, Quartararo managed to produce impressive lap times.

Quartararo said: “It was crazy. You just brake, release, open the throttle quite aggressively to slide, but you have to pick up [the bike] and use the device, then apply the rear brake with your thumb.

“So you have to do many things. You really fight but you enjoy everything.”

After finishing on the podium in Mandalika, Quartararo had a disastrous weekend in Australia.

But after seeing his performance in Thailand, the 2021 world champion is confident of being in the hunt again this weekend.

Speaking about if he can challenge for the podium, Quartararo said: “Yes! It also depends on the weather but if we make a great qualifying we can fight for the top five and even the podium.”

Quartararo making all his time up under braking

With Thailand possessing two long straights, one coming out of turn one and the other on the exit of turn three, Quartararo is having to find different ways of being faster than his competitors due to the lack of top speed with his Yamaha.

“Under braking,” said Quartararo when asked where he’s finding time. “Corner one, 12, three, turn four - I don’t know how I’m doing it but I’m carrying a lot of speed.

“It’s something I try to forget. It is out of my head and I’m just focused on making the best lap time possible.”