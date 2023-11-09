Speed Up’s double Moto2 race winner, just 18, is reported to have emerged as a surprise late contender for the vacant factory Honda ride alongside Gresini's Fabio di Giannantonio.

“Fermin is ready, he’s very fast. He reminds me a little bit of Fabio [Quartararo] with his style on the bike, it’s also the same way of going to MotoGP,” Espargaro said on Thursday in Malaysia, when asked for his opinion on the Aldeguer rumours.

“It’s not easy when his rivals are all with Kalex, because you can have difficult moments not knowing if it’s the bike or you. He’s able to get through that and win, plus make a big difference with his team-mate right now.”

However, the factory Aprilia star also warned that being ready for MotoGP and ready to take on the struggling Honda project are two different things.

“If he’s ready to go to MotoGP with my [Aprilia] bike or Pecco’s [Ducati] bike, or to go to Honda - that’s two different things,” Espargaro explained.

“Technically, he’s a fast rider and I think he can be fast in MotoGP quite easily. But he’s [only] 18 and to struggle with a bike that still isn’t competitive, I don’t know if he’s ready mentally.”

Nonetheless, if Espargaro was in Aldeguer’s position, and Repsol Honda were to make an offer, he’d take up the challenge.

“I’m very happy that he hasn’t asked me for my opinion because it’s a very difficult answer. I would say ‘yes, take the chance’. It’s a factory [team],” Espargaro said.

“But at the end of 2024, we [MotoGP riders] all finish our contracts and he could be a [Moto2] world champion by then and jump up [on a more competitive bike].

"But who says in one or two years the Honda won’t be winning again? So, it’s very, very difficult for him.

“I would take it. But I made many mistakes in my career, so I’m not sure if I’m a good example!”

After a debut Grand Prix victory at Silverstone, Aldeguer has taken three podiums in the last three races, including another win last time in Thailand. He is now up to sixth in the Moto2 World Championship standings.