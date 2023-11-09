The Italian, who has lost his Ducati ride to eight time world champion Marquez for next season, left the previous Thai round hoping to be able to announce something in Malaysia this weekend.

That now seems unlikely, but di Giannantonio believes “in the near, near future you'll know something good.”

“Well, let's say that for me also, I wanted to have some news here, but we are still working on it,” di Giannantonio told MotoGP.com. “For sure we are taking steps forward. But at the moment, not any significant step, let's say.

“When I'm on track I just fully focus on what I have to do and try to enjoy the maximum of my Ducati at the moment and then outside of the track my staff is working a lot [for next year].

“But I'm sure and I believe that in the near, near future you'll know something good…”

After top ten finishes for the past four events, highlighted by a debut podium at Phillip Island, di Giannantonio is now twelfth in the world championship and chasing down team-mate Alex Marquez directly ahead.

“We have these last three races left where I want to do really a super job because at this moment we have an awesome package, with the bike the feeling is incredible,” di Giannantonio said.

“Also, the team is working so good. So I really want to enjoy and take the maximum from what we have in the last three races.”