Starting grid for today's Valencia MotoGP: How the race will begin

26 Nov 2023
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Valencia MotoGP, 25 November

Here is the starting grid for the Valencia MotoGP on Sunday.

  1. Maverick Viñales
  2. Francesco Bagnaia
  3. Johann Zarco
  4. Jack Miller
  5. Brad Binder
  6. Jorge Martin
  7. Marco Bezzecchi
  8. Alex Marquez
  9. Marc Marquez
  10. Raul Fernandez
  11. Fabio di Giannantonio
  12. Aleix Espargaro
  13. Augusto Fernandez
  14. Enea Bastianini
  15. Fabio Quartararo
  16. Takaaki Nakagami
  17. Luca Marini
  18. Pol Espargaro
  19. Franco Morbidello
  20. Alex Rins
  21. Lorenzo Savadori

The final round of the 2023 MotoGP season has the championship still up for grabs.

Francesco Bagnaia has a 14-point advantage over Jorge Martin entering the weekend.

Bagnaia begins second on the grid, Martin sixth.

Maverick Vinales the polesitter has smashed the Valencia lap record twice already this weekend.

The sprint on Saturday was won by Martin, with Bagnaia fifth. But Martin needs even more on Sunday to walk away as champion.

Sunday is also the final grand prix for Marc Marquez as a Honda rider.

