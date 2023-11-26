Starting grid for today's Valencia MotoGP: How the race will begin

Maverick Viñales Francesco Bagnaia Johann Zarco Jack Miller Brad Binder Jorge Martin Marco Bezzecchi Alex Marquez Marc Marquez Raul Fernandez Fabio di Giannantonio Aleix Espargaro Augusto Fernandez Enea Bastianini Fabio Quartararo Takaaki Nakagami Luca Marini Pol Espargaro Franco Morbidello Alex Rins Lorenzo Savadori

The final round of the 2023 MotoGP season has the championship still up for grabs.

Francesco Bagnaia has a 14-point advantage over Jorge Martin entering the weekend.

Bagnaia begins second on the grid, Martin sixth.

Maverick Vinales the polesitter has smashed the Valencia lap record twice already this weekend.

The sprint on Saturday was won by Martin, with Bagnaia fifth. But Martin needs even more on Sunday to walk away as champion.

Sunday is also the final grand prix for Marc Marquez as a Honda rider.

