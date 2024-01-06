Alberto Puig’s cryptic reply to claims that Honda hope to re-sign Marc Marquez

Those words, coupled with Honda’s behind-the-scenes rejig to bring them back to the front of MotoGP, have caused claims that they will try to re-sign Marquez.

The eight-time world champion has penned a one-year deal with Gresini Ducati so will want to decide his longer-term future by this summer, by which time Honda hope to be in a better position.

Team manager Alberto Puig was asked if Honda’s intention is to bring Marquez back for 2025, and he replied to Marca: “Honda's intention, today, is to improve the motorcycle.

“We have to have a competitive motorcycle again, like we had years ago.

“That is point number one, the most important thing.

“Then, logically, develop the bike during the winter and race in 2024 and see what bike we have and what our riders can do with that bike.

“And, from midseason onwards, really see where we are.

“That's the only thing I can say now.

“To think beyond that would be crazy.

“Priority number one: develop and improve the bike.”

Honda and Yamaha are set to become the beneficiaries of a new concessions system this year, but Marquez has feared it could still take two years for his old team to catch up to Ducati.

Puig responded to that suggestion: “The level is very high.

“Obviously, the concessions thing is going to be a great help.

“I don't know, if the recovery time was, I don't know, let's say a year, with the concessions you can do it in half, in six months.

“You need a whole year, at least, to bring a motorcycle to a level, let's say, close.

“This is going well for you. It is true that when you lose the thread a little on a technical level, recovering is difficult.

“That's why we think that these concessions are going to be good for us and that they are going to give us the possibility of shortening the times for this.

“Whether it will be two years, one and a half, one, I don't know. But it's not two months, of course.”

Marquez shone at the postseason Valencia test on his Ducati debut, raising expectation that he can immediately challenge for the 2024 MotoGP title.

Puig considered whether Marquez can add a ninth championship: “If we limit ourselves to analysing the current reality, the data, and make a comparison of the riders in Ducati and those who have left other brands for Ducati, and we put his potential as a rider on the other hand, which we know, obviously… he can win.”

The Honda team boss opened up on the emotional separation between Marquez and the manufacturer.

“It was, honestly, sad, I'm not going to lie to you,” he said.

“There have been many years, and a lot of success and also many years of a lot of tension and a lot of pain due to the situation, due to the accident.

“In the end, when you put all that together it is a box full of pressure and super good and bad emotions.

“Whether you want it or not, it is hard and it is sad.

“On the other hand, I also believe that in life we ​​have to keep everything that has been achieved, everything that he has contributed to Honda, what we have learned from him, the human relationships that we have achieved with him. It's been wonderful.”