Alberto Puig shares the truth about Honda’s pursuit of Gigi Dall’Igna

The mastermind responsible for Ducati’s dominant Desmosedici will remain at the Italian manufacturer this year.

Alberto Puig, Honda team manager, has been questioned for the first time about the Japanese brand’s wish to lure Dall’Igna.

Asked if it’s true that Honda wanted Dall’Igna, Puig told Marca: “Different options were explored, but not only this one.”

Dall’Igna previously told his side of the story to Gazzetta dello Sport: “I worked so hard to get to a situation where Ducati is considered a model, leaving now wouldn't have been logical.

“Then, it's true that I did what I had to do here. It could have been a challenge won and archived.

“And Honda is an equally interesting and important challenge."

So, will Honda leave all major technical decisions in the hands of their Japan-based staff?

“It has not been decided,” Puig insisted.

“Options are still being considered and we are open to different ones.

“Not only individuals, but also technical consultancies, open to see where we can get the best ideas.”

Honda’s pursuit of Dall’Igna was essentially an attempt to prove their seriousness about returning to the top of MotoGP to Marc Marquez, their wantaway rider who eventually quit to go to Gresini Ducati.

But Honda have still made major decisions, such the exit of Shinichi Kokubu as technical director.

They hope to profit for the new concessions rules this season, having brought in Luca Marini to replace Marquez alongside Joan Mir.

Puig was asked if another drab year is sustainable for a powerhouse like Honda, and he said: “If you look at history, all companies have periods [like this].

“Honda also had some downs.

“Or periods when you couldn't do anything if you didn't have a Honda engine.

“Nothing is linear, ascending, exponential, in the world of competition.

“When Ducati started, they didn't do anything. They spent a few years doing nothing. And they had concessions.

“It's not about whether you can endure it or not.

“It is not good not to achieve results, but what is worse is not to remedy it. And we are trying to remedy it.

“That it has not been achieved, correct, but what would be worse is to do nothing and we are doing things, trying to restructure things, looking for things.

“We are not asleep. As of today, has it been achieved? Not yet.”