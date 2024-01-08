The bad news is that Quartararo feels it is unrealistic to expect the M1 to transform from last year’s three podiums and tenth in the world championship into a 2024 MotoGP title contender.

But the Frenchman does expect clear progress to be made and is targeting the February-July period as an important period of progress, aided by the relaxed testing engine and aero restrictions of the new concessions system.

That timeframe might also be when Quartararo starts to consider his own future, with his present contract up for renewal at the end of 2024.

“Yes, I think they changed their mentality, we are getting closer to ‘European’, which is what we really want, to [develop] everything faster,” Quartararo said.

“I think the more important moment will be from February to July. These months will be really important for really improving the bike, making some updates super-fast, and this will be the key moment to see also their mentality.”

So far, the signs are promising, but the 2021 world champion doesn’t expect a miracle for 2024.

“The mindset is changing a lot in Yamaha, I feel they're working in a much better way. How long it's going to take for the Yamaha to work, I don't know.

“But I'm really happy to see how hard they are working and hopefully next year we can already… I don't expect next year to be fighting for the championship. Of course, this is my first goal, but we have to be objective. We cannot come from this position to fighting for the World championship.

“But I think we can be much closer and let's see how hard they work for next year. And we will see what we do for ‘25.”

Yamaha have recruited Alex Rins to be Quartararo's teammate this year, replacing the outgoing Franco Morbidelli.

And behind-the-scenes the Japanese manufacturer has made two major additions in the form of two Ducati engineers - Massimo Bartolini and Marco Nicotra.