Cal Crutchlow’s fierce warning about Yamaha comeback: “It will turn around…”

The Japanese manufacturer have languished behind the dominant Ducatis (and even Aprilia and KTM) over the past 18 months.

Fabio Quartararo’s 2021 championship may feel like a long time ago now, but Yamaha’s test rider insists that glory can return.

“We know that Yamaha and Honda can build the best motorcycles in the world because they did just that for many, many years,” Crutchlow said.

“[Don’t forget], for 15 years Ducati didn’t win [a title, from 2007-2022], Aprilia were nowhere for a long time and KTM have only just started to come really, really strong.

“It will turn around. In five years maybe the Japanese are back at the front and the rest are nowhere again. This is racing.

“You have to congratulate them [Europeans] for what they did to be at the front now, but I believe Yamaha and Honda are good manufacturers, know how to build good motorcycles and have good engineers.

“The problem is that they need to change the way of working now because the game has changed and this is the reality.

“What the Europeans are doing [now] is working. So we need to go in this direction also. We need to be more open-minded but Yamaha know this and I’m sure Honda also.

“I believe when they do it like that, act faster and better with more open mind and maybe not be so ‘safe’, then I think they will make a big step and I’m confident they will do it.

“Yamaha are motivated, they listen and they are open to coming back in a strong way and not just doing what they have always done [before] because that is not working now. They need to understand the [new] way to work.”

Quartararo will have a new team-mate in Alex Rins for 2024, when Yamaha will again have just two bikes on the grid, the least of any MotoGP manufacturer.