Repsol annoyance at Honda decision as finances renegotiated on sponsor deal

There is still no agreement on the final designs of Honda’s factory MotoGP bikes for the 2024 season, and how prominent the Repsol sponsorship will be, Motorsport report.

The departure of star rider Marc Marquez has allowed Repsol to activate a clause in their contract with Honda, which would “negotiate the finances” and “reduce their involvement”.

Honda, as a result, do not want to allow the Repsol name to be as clearly advertised on their MotoGP bikes as it has previously been.

Instead, Honda plan to prioritise their own brand colours of red, blue and white.

This decision by Honda has “not gone down well” with Repsol, the report states.

Negotiations between Repsol and Honda are ongoing to finalise what the 2024 MotoGP bikes will look like.

The amount of Repsol branding on Honda’s paddock trucks is also set to decrease this year.

Oil company Repsol reportedly included a clause in their sponsorship contract with Honda, signed last year, stipulating that they could change the terms of the deal if Marquez left (which he now has).

This year is the 30th between sponsors Repsol and manufacturers Honda - together they have been one of MotoGP’s most iconic partnerships - but 2024 is also the last year of their current contract, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Separately, Honda will no longer be sponsored by Red Bull this season.

Luca Marini has arrived to replace Marquez, alongside Joan Mir.