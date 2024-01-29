Marc Marquez to test a Ducati Panigale V4 R today

Marc Marquez will ride a 240hp Ducati Panigale V4 R at today’s private test in Portimao.

Ducati MotoGP riders are set to feature at Portimao for two days of testing, on January 29 and 30, organised by the the Aruba.it WorldSBK team.

Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Franco Morbidelli, Enea Bastianini, Alex Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio di Giannantonio are also expected.

They are not allowed to ride their MotoGP machinery so will be taking part with road bikes, just for physical preparation.

The day is notable because new Ducati recruit Marquez will debut on the Panigale V4 R.

His first time on a Ducati was at the postseason Valencia test last November.

The new concessions rules mean that Honda and Yamaha riders will test their MotoGP bikes at the Sepang shakedown test from February 1-3.

Every MotoGP rider is then expected at the official Sepang test on February 6-8.