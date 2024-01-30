Valentino Rossi riding a Yamaha again is an awkward reminder of VR46 crossroads

Valentino Rossi rolled back the years by jumping back on a Yamaha this week.

The MotoGP legend, now 44, took part on Monday at the WorldSBK test at Portimao.

He was part of the Ducati MotoGP travelling party but the sight of his Yamaha, resplendent with his No46 once again, was a reminder of a big decision which must soon be made.

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team are into the final year of their contract as a Ducati satellite team.

Yamaha (and KTM) have held talks to bring VR46 into their stables from next year.

Rossi, although his team ride Ducatis, is currently a brand ambassador for Yamaha, the manufacturer who he enjoyed his most iconic days with.

Having a foot in each camp is making the future of the VR46 even more intriguing.

Although they currently profit from riding year-old Ducatis, the lure of Yamaha is obvious.

Rossi returning to Yamaha as a team owner with a squad bearing his initials would be the romantic move.

Seeing him put in the laps on an R1 - the bike which Yamaha gave him when he retired in 2021 - this week was a visual reminder of the bond between the legendary rider and the team.

Luca Marini and Valentino Rossi

But Rossi’s right-hand man Uccio Salucci has made it clear that he would prefer to stick with Ducati.

The VR46 general manager, and the man who has been by Rossi’s side throughout his career, wants to activate a clause in their current Ducati contract to stay for two more years.

“We have, already, the option with Ducati for 2025 and 2026,” Salucci said.

“Now, this moment, is very important. These 10 or 15 days, to try to understand what will happen in ‘25 and ‘26.

“My direction is to continue with Ducati.

“My dream is to sign the contract before Qatar because I want to stay quiet, I want to prepare this year very good.

“For that, we need to sign now with Ducati, because it is better.

“But, anyway, we’ll see what will happen…”

Yamaha still have no confirmed plan for 2025 to increase the two bikes that they currently run, and acquiring the VR46 would make perfect sense for them.

Will Rossi be able to resist the temptation of a stunning return to the Japan-based brand?