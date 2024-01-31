Pramac issue update on Franco Morbidelli condition after his crash

Franco Morbidelli suffered a nasty scare during training on a Panigale V4S production Superbike at Portimao on Tuesday.

According to his new Pramac team, Morbidelli - who was training alongside members of the VR46 Academy, Ducati’s other MotoGP riders and the WorldSBK field - suffered a ‘bad crash’ and was promptly taken to the hospital for further examinations.’

Fortunately, ‘Initial tests have provided encouraging indications about his current condition, he will spend the night at Faro Hospital for precautionary and safety reasons.’

Morbidelli lost control of his Ducati road bike at Turn 9 of the Portimao track. He was assisted back to the pits by Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez.

After making his Pramac Ducati debut at Valencia last November, the former Petronas Yamaha title runner-up is due to be back on his Desmosedici GP24 at the Official Sepang test from February 6-8.