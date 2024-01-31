Fresh detail on Franco Morbidelli as “big blow” threatens test participation

Franco Morbidelli has reportedly undergone an extra CT scan after crashing at a Portimao test.

The new Pramac recruit lost control of his Panigale V4 at Turn 9 in Portugal on the second of two days organised by the Aruba.it WorldSBK team and including Ducati MotoGP riders.

An ambulance took Morbidelli to a Faro hospital where he spent Tuesday night.

An initial CT scan revealed a small clot and a second CT scan on Wednesday morning was to check its evolution, and to rule out a major injury, Motorsport report.

"It seems that everything is fine, we are waiting for the results of the second CT scan to confirm that he has no problems despite the big blow he received to the head,” a Pramac source is quoted.

“The impressions are positive but they wanted to make sure.

"We will see if they let him leave the hospital [Wednesday night], but most likely it will not be until [Thursday] that he will be able to travel back to Italy.

Franco Morbidelli

"If they let him go home [Wednesday or Thursday], we understand that Franco will be able to be in next week's test, but that is something we cannot confirm at this time.”

Morbidelli may have just four days to recover at home until he is due at the Sepang test.

He could need medical clearance to fly, threatening his participation.

He has switched from Yamaha to Pramac Ducati this season and will ride a GP24.

A Pramac statement on Tuesday night, hours after his crash, said: “After a bad crash Franco was promptly taken to the hospital for further examinations.’

“Initial tests have provided encouraging indications about his current condition, he will spend the night at Faro Hospital for precautionary and safety reasons.”