WATCH LIVE: Monster Yamaha reveals MotoGP livery for Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins

The Monster Yamaha team will unveil the 2024 MotoGP race livery for former world champion Fabio Quartararo and new team-mate Alex Rins on Monday afternoon at Sepang in Malaysia.

Yamaha is looking to fight back from its first winless MotoGP season since 2003 and convince Quartararo to sign a new contract extension in the process.

Meanwhile, new team-mate Rins has the chance to become the first MotoGP rider to win races on three different brands of bike, after five victories for Suzuki and then a shock COTA win for LCR Honda last year.

After being left at the bottom of the 2023 constructors’ standings, both Yamaha (4th) and Honda (5th) will benefit from new technical concessions this season. That includes exemption from the engine design freeze, extra aerodynamic development, six wild-cards and private testing with race riders.

The latter enabled Quartararo and Rins to take part in the recent Sepang Shakedown, ahead of tomorrow’s Official test, when the Frenchman set the fourth fastest time (+0.249s) and Rins was seventh (+0.354s).

The Monster Yamaha launch is due to start at 5pm local time…