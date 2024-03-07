Michelin publishes revised front tyre pressure for 2024

Michelin has officially reduced the mandatory minimum front tyre pressure from 1.88 to 1.80 bar for the 2024 MotoGP season.

As reported, the move has been made in response to rider concerns over front locking and other grip issues due to rising temperature and pressure when closely following other bikes in a race.

“If you go over 2.1 bar, you have zero grip, zero brake performance and then it’s very dangerous,” KTM test and wild-card Dani Pedrosa explained last season.

While tyre pressure will still rise in such circumstances, by starting at a lower value, the peak pressure reached will also be lower, mitigating the problems.

However, the significance of the change remains to be seen, with some riders having hoped for a 1.7 or even 1.6 bar minimum.

2024 Michelin MotoGP tyre pressures

To compensate for the lower pressure, riders are now expected to meet the minimum for at least 60% of the grand prix race laps, rather than the 50% last season. 30% is still required for a Sprint.

However, with the previous warning for a first pressure infringement now gone and no extension of last year's time penalty system so far announced, any breach this year will presumably result in the standard penalty for a technical infringement: disqualification.

That could have a dramatic impact on the results if there is an unexpected temperature drop on the grid or during a race, resulting in lower-than-predicted on track pressures.

The minimum (dry) rear tyre pressure, which was not a concern for riders, remains at 1.68 bar this season.