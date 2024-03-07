Michelin admit soft tyre could be race tyre option for Qatar MotoGP

A total of three compounds of symmetrical front tyres (soft, medium and hard) will be available for riders when it comes to the front tyre allocation at this weekend's Qatar MotoGP.

On the rear, riders will be able to choose from two compounds on the rear (soft and medium), with the soft being asymmetrical which will feature a harder right side.

With the Lusail circuit undergoing a recent resurfacing, grip will be very high as shown by Francesco Bagnaia - set a new lap record to claim top spot - and many others during the test.

Daytime conditions will mean harder tyre compounds are needed, but when the floodlights come on, the cooler temperatures could throw up interesting tyre strategies.

The likes of Ducati and Aprilia have at times been able to make the softer compound work at tracks where others have struggled.

While KTM and Honda usually prefer a harder compound, especially when it comes to race day.

But speaking about what could take place with tyre strategies, Michelin competition manager Piero Taramasso said: “We refined the tyre allocation for Qatar during the official tests in February.

“We now know the characteristics of the new Lusail asphalt, which compared to last year has made our task easier, particularly when choosing the compounds.

“In addition to the abrasiveness of this track, we must take into account that the test and qualification sessions will take place during the day on a very hot track (over 45°C), which should direct the riders towards harder tyres, probably with a SOFT back-up choice for qualifying.

“The Sprint race and the Grand Prix are scheduled for the evening, and the SOFT rear tyre could be an option, particularly for the 11 laps of the Sprint.

“The final parameter to consider in the tyre strategy is the sand blown in by the wind, which is likely to amplify the already high abrasiveness, while significantly reducing the overall level of grip.

“Due to the evolution of the bikes and the increased performance displayed during official tests by the new 2024 Michelin rubber compounds, if conditions permit, we expect to add more new records to our already extensive tally.”