BMW admit “we are in contact with Dorna” as MotoGP entry rumours intensify

Rumours linking BMW with an entry into MotoGP are hotting up after new comments from the boss at the giant manufacturer.

Markus Flasch, Head of BMW Motorrad, had already kept the door ajar to MotoGP.

After watching Toprak Razgatlioglu deliver BMW’s first WorldSBK victory since their comeback as a factory team last weekend in Barcelona, he has again commented on a possible MotoGP future.

“2027 could be the perfect time to get involved in MotoGP as this is when a new regulation will be introduced,” Flasch is quoted by Motorsport.

The possibility exists that every manufacturer would start again in 2027, creating a level playing field, so arguably the best moment for a newcomer to arrive and immediately be competitive.

Flasch continued: "We are in contact with Dorna and we are talking about the regulations.

“It is part of our evaluation.

“The 2027 season would be an obvious time to start.

“But that does not pressure us to make a decision.”

BMW previously rejected the chance to replace Suzuki on the MotoGP grid.

But Flasch’s arrival into the senior job at BMW has seemingly caused a rethink.

He said: "The key to a decision is to convince people of the idea.

“A strategic analysis is necessary. Financing is just one aspect. Branding is another.

“If the analysis is convincing and has internal support, the decision does not depend on who is the CEO of BMW Motorrad.”

He detailed the potential reasons to enter MotoGP: "The most important aspect is the brand.

“MotoGP is about the brand and the global reach. That is why companies participate.

“Technology transfer is another aspect, but it is only the second most important point.”

Flasch insists that his personal love for MotoGP is not the only factor behind BMW’s consideration.

“It's no secret that I have a great passion for MotoGP," he said.

"But we are not going to make decisions just because the CEO has a certain passion.

"Our task is to be successful in World Superbike.

“At the same time, we are analysing where WSBK is heading and whether it makes sense for us to take a step forward."

Would BMW’s WSBK project continue if they move into MotoGP in 2027?

"It's too early to say anything about it," Flasch said.