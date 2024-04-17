KTM respond to paddock rumour about Pedro Acosta-Jack Miller swap this season

KTM are contractually able to swap their riders mid-season between their teams - but do not plan to do so.

Pedro Acosta’s stunning start to his MotoGP career for their Tech3 GASGAS project has created speculation that he could be moved onto a factory bike.

But Jack Miller, who lagged behind teammate Brad Binder last season and is yet to find significant form in 2024, has been handed a reprieve.

KTM motorsport director Pit Beirer told Motorsport-Magazin about the potential for an in-season swap: “Pedro's achievements are an absolute highlight. But no, that is not an option for us.”

However, he made it clear that KTM are contractually able to swap their riders if they choose.

“All four of our riders in MotoGP have factory contracts,” he said.

“So you are not tied to a specific team.

“We always plan and think with these four places in MotoGP.

“From a contractual point of view, there is no hurdle to changing anything.

“It is still completely absurd to think about such changes during the season.”

Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April

Pedro Acosta "helps Brad Binder massively"

Teenager Acosta, 19, became the third-youngest podium finisher in MotoGP at Portimao, then led his first premier class race at the Circuit of the Americas.

Finishes of third in Portimao then second in COTA have established Acosta as KTM’s most in-form rider, but it is his brave and stylish riding style which has blown away onlookers.

It has shone a light on how KTM’s factory duo are performing.

“We are not satisfied with that,” Beirer said about Binder (sixth in the standings after three rounds) and Miller (10th).

“Jack was a bit out of sorts at times, but he trained diligently over the winter and is physically in better shape than ever before.

“He's just trying to work his way back up. I like it very much.

“Brad came here to Austin with a broken toe which of course isn't any help on this extremely difficult track.

“But the season is still long and we have to fight for every point because Brad is still in a strong position in the championship.

“It is now important for us to get Brad back to his normal form as quickly as possible.”

The KTM boss insists that Binder can benefit from Acosta’s emergence.

“That helps Brad massively,” Beirer said.

“He was often our [only in-form rider] and it was not clear to him, us or anyone else to what extent this was due to the rider or the motorcycle.

“Now we have a second rider who is performing well. Then it is much easier to analyse where the weak points are and where we need to improve.

“So that will definitely make us a lot stronger. We will continue to gain momentum!”

The next round of the MotoGP season is at Jerez, where Jorge Lorenzo has predicted that Acosta will win.