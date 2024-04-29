How to follow the 2024 MotoGP Jerez test today

This is how to follow the MotoGP Jerez test on Monday April 29. We’ve also listed the MotoGP Jerez test start times below.

The MotoGP Jerez test is the first in-season test day of 2024.

Arriving less than 24 hours after the Spanish MotoGP, teams up and down the paddock will be hard at work testing parts to develop their bikes.

While the new concessions rule has opened the door for struggling manufactuers such as Honda and Yamaha to enjoy previous opportunities to test, the official Jerez test will welcome every rider and team.

Ducati will therefore have a day to further develop the GP24, the best bike in the sport.

Aprilia and KTM will use their time to edge closer to more frequently fighting Ducati at the front.

For riders like Marc Marquez who are still adjusting to their machinery, it is a chance to test riding styles and various set-ups outside of the pressures of a race weekend.

HOW TO FOLLOW 2024 MOTOGP JEREZ TEST FROM ANYWHERE

There is no live stream to watch every lap of the 2024 MotoGP Jerez test.

But don't worry, we've got you covered.

Follow Crash.net for live timings and information from the track including all the latest news, tech updates, and interviews.

Also, follow the Crash.net MotoGP X account for all the best pictures and clips.

2024 MOTOGP JEREZ TEST START TIMES

Monday April 29

9am - 5pm - Official MotoGP Jerez test track time