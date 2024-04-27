Starting grid for the Spanish MotoGP: How the grid will line-up

After securing his first pole position for Ducati, Marc Marquez will lead the field away ahead of Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin.

Martin, winner of the sprint race, took advantage of Marquez crashing out of the lead at turn nine.

Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 1'46.773s 6/7 286k 2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.271s 6/8 286k 3 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.608s 6/8 288k 4 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.957s 7/8 293k 5 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.005s 6/8 283k 6 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +1.067s 7/7 283k 7 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +1.189s 7/8 286k 8 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +1.343s 5/6 283k 9 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +1.589s 6/8 287k 10 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +1.755s 2/7 289k 11 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +1.822s 6/8 286k 12 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +2.644s 6/8 285k Qualifying 1: 13 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'48.102s 7/8 283k 14 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 1'48.418s 6/8 281k 15 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'48.672s 5/6 281k 16 Daniel Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 1'48.699s 5/7 285k 17 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) 1'48.728s 3/8 281k 18 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 1'49.229s 6/7 279k 19 Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) 1'49.659s 5/8 282k 20 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'49.765s 3/8 281k 21 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP) 1'49.86s 7/7 279k 22 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'49.978s 8/8 282k 23 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'50.1s 4/7 280k 24 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'50.245s 7/7 278k 25 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'50.302s 5/8 279k

Brad Binder will start from fourth after his incident with Bezzecchi and Francesco Bagnaia was deemed a racing incident.

Fifth and sixth are another two Ducati machines, with Fabio Di Giannantonio ahead of Alex Marquez.

Bagnaia, who failed to finish the sprint following his crash at turn one, will start seventh ahead of Franco Morbidelli and Enea Bastianini.

Although he finished ont he sprint podium, Fabio Quartararo will need another miralce if he's to get close to matching the result. The Yamaha rider will line-up 23rd.