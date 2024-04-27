Starting grid for the Spanish MotoGP: How the grid will line-up
The starting grid for the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez.
After securing his first pole position for Ducati, Marc Marquez will lead the field away ahead of Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin.
Martin, winner of the sprint race, took advantage of Marquez crashing out of the lead at turn nine.
|Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Full Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|1'46.773s
|6/7
|286k
|2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.271s
|6/8
|286k
|3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.608s
|6/8
|288k
|4
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.957s
|7/8
|293k
|5
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+1.005s
|6/8
|283k
|6
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+1.067s
|7/7
|283k
|7
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+1.189s
|7/8
|286k
|8
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+1.343s
|5/6
|283k
|9
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+1.589s
|6/8
|287k
|10
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+1.755s
|2/7
|289k
|11
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+1.822s
|6/8
|286k
|12
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+2.644s
|6/8
|285k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'48.102s
|7/8
|283k
|14
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|1'48.418s
|6/8
|281k
|15
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'48.672s
|5/6
|281k
|16
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|1'48.699s
|5/7
|285k
|17
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|1'48.728s
|3/8
|281k
|18
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|1'49.229s
|6/7
|279k
|19
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|1'49.659s
|5/8
|282k
|20
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'49.765s
|3/8
|281k
|21
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)
|1'49.86s
|7/7
|279k
|22
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'49.978s
|8/8
|282k
|23
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'50.1s
|4/7
|280k
|24
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'50.245s
|7/7
|278k
|25
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'50.302s
|5/8
|279k
Brad Binder will start from fourth after his incident with Bezzecchi and Francesco Bagnaia was deemed a racing incident.
Fifth and sixth are another two Ducati machines, with Fabio Di Giannantonio ahead of Alex Marquez.
Bagnaia, who failed to finish the sprint following his crash at turn one, will start seventh ahead of Franco Morbidelli and Enea Bastianini.
Although he finished ont he sprint podium, Fabio Quartararo will need another miralce if he's to get close to matching the result. The Yamaha rider will line-up 23rd.