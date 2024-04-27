Starting grid for the Spanish MotoGP: How the grid will line-up

The starting grid for the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez.

After securing his first pole position for Ducati, Marc Marquez will lead the field away ahead of Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin.

Martin, winner of the sprint race, took advantage of Marquez crashing out of the lead at turn nine.

Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Full Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)1'46.773s6/7286k
2Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.271s6/8286k
3Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.608s6/8288k
4Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.957s7/8293k
5Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.005s6/8283k
6Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+1.067s7/7283k
7Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+1.189s7/8286k
8Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+1.343s5/6283k
9Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+1.589s6/8287k
10Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+1.755s2/7289k
11Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+1.822s6/8286k
12Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+2.644s6/8285k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)1'48.102s7/8283k
14Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)1'48.418s6/8281k
15Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)1'48.672s5/6281k
16Daniel PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)1'48.699s5/7285k
17Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)1'48.728s3/8281k
18Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)1'49.229s6/7279k
19Stefan BradlGERHonda Test Rider (RC213V)1'49.659s5/8282k
20Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'49.765s3/8281k
21Lorenzo SavadoriITATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)1'49.86s7/7279k
22Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'49.978s8/8282k
23Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'50.1s4/7280k
24Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)1'50.245s7/7278k
25Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'50.302s5/8279k

Brad Binder will start from fourth after his incident with Bezzecchi and Francesco Bagnaia was deemed a racing incident.

Fifth and sixth are another two Ducati machines, with Fabio Di Giannantonio ahead of Alex Marquez.

Bagnaia, who failed to finish the sprint following his crash at turn one, will start seventh ahead of Franco Morbidelli and Enea Bastianini. 

Although he finished ont he sprint podium, Fabio Quartararo will need another miralce if he's to get close to matching the result. The Yamaha rider will line-up 23rd.

