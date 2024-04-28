Francesco Bagnaia on battling with Marc Marquez: “You have to get your elbow out”

Francesco Bagnaia admits battling against Marc Marquez is different to that of any other rider.

Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April

Two-time MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia was sensational at Jerez after taking the lead of the race on the opening lap.

The factory Ducati rider started seventh but was leading across the start-finish line, after overtaking Marc Marquez at the final corner. 

60% of the race was at the start,” said an elated Bagnaia. “Yesterday I lost a lot; I tried to do the same overtake in corner six but the outside was a bit wet.

“So I just tried to do it again today when it was dry and it went perfectly. It was very important to not force too much under braking today.

“The feeling with the front was not the ideal one. Maybe because of the temperature, I don’t know.

“But it was moving a lot. I’m very happy because the race was very long but we managed it perfectly without taking too much risk and also having some margin for the last few laps. I’m very happy about that.”

Bagnaia came under attack from Marquez again late on, and despite a very risky move at turn ten, the Italian came out on top in their duel.

Marquez attacked Bagnaia at turn nine on back-to-back laps, but the reigning world champion was equal to those moves.

While the battle between Bagnaia and Marquez stole the headlines, Jorge Martin crashing from the lead was a hugely dramatic moment.

Speaking about Martin’s crash and the fight with Marquez, Bagnaia said: “When I saw Martin crash I was braking very hard in corner six, but on that lap he was gaining a bit of time in the braking and lost the front.

“It is difficult to know why he crashed. Sometimes it can happen in that corner because the asphalt is a bit strange when you arrive with straight tyres in that moment.

“The fight with Marc was intense for sure. You know perfectly when you are fighting with Marc that you have to put your elbow out.

“It was a nice battle with Marc because when we touched, normally when you have this type of contact the one on the inside loses the direction and goes outside.

“He was smart to pick up a bit and was smart to leave me with angle because more-or-less it was what happened yetserday.

“Everything went perfectly but the second time he tried I just tried to push again and open the gap in the last laps.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
26 mins ago
Jorge Martin “sad about today, don’t want a mistake like that again”
Jorge Martin, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Jorge Martin, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
MotoGP
News
33 mins ago
Johann Zarco “kicked out” of Race Direction for “not good for this job” rant
Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco
F1
News
1 hour ago
Mercedes told Max Verstappen dream won’t happen - but in 2026…
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix,
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing on the podium. Formula 1…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Every rumour from every team in the F1 driver market
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China,
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing on the grid. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Quartararo, Rins suffer arm pump from ‘heavy’ Yamaha
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Francesco Bagnaia on battling with Marc Marquez: “You have to get your elbow out”
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Marc Marquez issues warning to rivals: “If I’m happy, I am fast”
Marc Marquez , MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Marc Marquez , MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
FIM Stewards announce verdicts on Spanish MotoGP clashes
Aleix Espargaro, Johann Zarco, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Aleix Espargaro, Johann Zarco, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
MotoGP
Feature
2 hours ago
Spanish MotoGP Rider Ratings: Two riders steal the show
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April