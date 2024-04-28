Francesco Bagnaia on battling with Marc Marquez: “You have to get your elbow out”

Two-time MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia was sensational at Jerez after taking the lead of the race on the opening lap.

The factory Ducati rider started seventh but was leading across the start-finish line, after overtaking Marc Marquez at the final corner.

60% of the race was at the start,” said an elated Bagnaia. “Yesterday I lost a lot; I tried to do the same overtake in corner six but the outside was a bit wet.

“So I just tried to do it again today when it was dry and it went perfectly. It was very important to not force too much under braking today.

“The feeling with the front was not the ideal one. Maybe because of the temperature, I don’t know.

“But it was moving a lot. I’m very happy because the race was very long but we managed it perfectly without taking too much risk and also having some margin for the last few laps. I’m very happy about that.”

Bagnaia came under attack from Marquez again late on, and despite a very risky move at turn ten, the Italian came out on top in their duel.

Marquez attacked Bagnaia at turn nine on back-to-back laps, but the reigning world champion was equal to those moves.

While the battle between Bagnaia and Marquez stole the headlines, Jorge Martin crashing from the lead was a hugely dramatic moment.

Speaking about Martin’s crash and the fight with Marquez, Bagnaia said: “When I saw Martin crash I was braking very hard in corner six, but on that lap he was gaining a bit of time in the braking and lost the front.

“It is difficult to know why he crashed. Sometimes it can happen in that corner because the asphalt is a bit strange when you arrive with straight tyres in that moment.

“The fight with Marc was intense for sure. You know perfectly when you are fighting with Marc that you have to put your elbow out.

“It was a nice battle with Marc because when we touched, normally when you have this type of contact the one on the inside loses the direction and goes outside.

“He was smart to pick up a bit and was smart to leave me with angle because more-or-less it was what happened yetserday.

“Everything went perfectly but the second time he tried I just tried to push again and open the gap in the last laps.”