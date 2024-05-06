Unexpected Honda option posed to Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin has been questioned about Pramac’s future as a Ducati satellite team.

Martin has routinely insisted that he will definitely leave Pramac at the end of this year - either for the official Ducati team or a different manufacturer.

But simultaneously the future of Pramac as a Ducati satellite team is being negotiated.

Martin was asked: “What if Pramac were to change motorcycle supplier and turn to Honda?”

He replied to Sky Italia: "For me nothing changes. The important thing is that [CEO Paolo Campinoti] is happy.”

Martin was asked about his threat to quit Ducati unless he is moved to the factory team: “At the moment the most 'accessible' official teams are Honda and Yamaha, but objectively they don't have a bike as fast as Ducati: don't you think it could be risky?”

Martin answered: “Everything is risky... but Fabio Quartararo has renewed, for example.

“It means that he has faith in the project.

“But now I just have to think about riding and doing my best, my goal remains the official Ducati."

Is Martin already talking to other teams about 2025?

"No, that's what my manager thinks about,” he said. “I'm completely focused on the track."

He added: “I hope to continue with Ducati, but if it's not possible I will race for another official team.”

Martin was overlooked in favour of Enea Bastianini for a promotion into the factory Ducati team for 2023.

Then, on the final day of 2023, he missed out on the championship which would have reportedly come with a contractual clause to automatically move him alongside Francesco Bagnaia, and replace Bastianini, this year.

"In 2022 they chose Bastianini, based on the results,” Martin said.

“Last year there was a desire to make this choice [to promote him and replace Bastianini].

“But it wasn't possible due to a technical issue, there were contracts involved.

“Now everything is open: I know they have faith in me, but we'll see whether or not it will be total trust."