Brutal cuts and scars on Marc Marquez's arms tell their own story

A new cut to Marc Marquez's arm brought attention to the scars that are part of his story.

Marquez folded his arms at a press conference ahead of this weekend's Catalunya MotoGP which displayed a new cut, after he fell in training last week.

Marquez fell last weekend at the Circuit Alcarras, near Cervera, before showing off his bloodied arm on social media.

It was a minor knock which will not affect him this weekend in Barcelona, but a week on, the wound is still healing.

It made his more serious scars more noticable.

On his right arm, and largely hidden by his t-shirt, a long and winding scar creeps from his shoulder to his forearm.

That is what is left over from an arm injury suffered in Jerez in 2020, the beginning of an injury nightmare.

It took four operations - with his career in jeopardy - to restore Marquez to a physical condition to keep racing.

In the past two years on a Honda, his crashes have occasionally made him look vulnerable.

Now on a Ducati and falling much less, Marquez's smile is finally back.

The scars on his arm are a key reason why he left so much money on the table at Honda to go to Ducati.

Happy and liberated by Gresini, Marquez is operating as close to his physical pomp as possible.

He is getting older. Aleix Espargaro confirmed his retirement in Barcelona, aged 34, and Marquez is three years younger.

He cannot afford too many major crashes or injuries anymore, and he knows that riding the best bike gives him a smoother journey.

Marquez wants the factory Ducati in 2025 not only for his championship dream but also for his longevity.