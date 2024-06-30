Jorge Martin: “I don’t think I had the chance” to beat Francesco Bagnaia

Like in Saturday’s sprint, Jorge Martin was the only rider able to pose a threat to Francesco Bagnaia in the Dutch MotoGP.

The Pramac Ducati rider, who despite a three-place grid penalty for slow riding in qualifying, went from fifth to second on the opening lap.

However, the damage was already done as Bagnaia created a gap of over half a second by the time Martin got through on Maverick Vinales for second.

Discussing his race, Martin said: “It was a difficult weekend, at least on Friday and Saturday morning to turn it around.

“Yesterday’s podium; the feeling wasn’t fantastic but I have no excuse and congratulations to Pecco.

“He was on another level. I felt perfect and like I was riding really well. I saw the lap times and it was amazing how fast we were going.

“Still he was pulling away a few tenths every lap. I’m happy and I feel like I improved my style a lot during the weekend and my feeling.

“It wasn’t enough but I’m happy with my 50th podium of my career.”

Martin was awarded a three-place grid penalty for slow riding during qualifying, but the championship leader believes Bagnaia was too good regardless of if he started second or fifth.

“I don’t think so. I don’t think I had the chance all weekend to be first,” said Martin. “In qualifying I was close and maybe I could improve a bit but in the race it was impossible.

“Pecco was on another level. Maybe I would try a move at the beginning but it’s nonsense to speak about this.”