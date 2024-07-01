How to watch the German MotoGP: Live stream here

This is how to watch the German MotoGP on July 5-7, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the German MotoGP start times below.

Sachsenring, one of Marc Marquez's historically favourite tracks. Is it finally time for his first win on a Ducati?

Last year, the German MotoGP was crash-ridden for Honda's Marquez but this year, with Gresini Ducati, he returns in a better place.

Pramac's Jorge Martin leads the championship, 10 points ahead of Pecco Bagnaia and 58 points clear of Marquez.

But last weekend at Assen belonged to Bagnaia who can reclaim the lead of the championship in Germany.

HOW TO WATCH GERMAN MOTOGP FOR FREE ONLINE

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free German MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the German MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

HOW TO WATCH GERMAN MOTOGP 2024 FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the German MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free