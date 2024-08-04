Francesco Bagnaia: "I want to know what I did wrong..."

Fancesco Bagnaia at a loss after struggling in the final laps at Silverstone.

Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia

After leading more than half the race, Francesco Bagnaia fell out of contention for the British MotoGP.

Bagnaia was first overtaken by Jorge Martin, before leaving the door wide open for team-mate Enea Bastianini, who swooped through before going to to win. 

Disappointed not to fight for the win until the end of the race, Bagnaia said: "The first thing I want to do this afternoon and these days is to check everything on the data and know everything, because I want to know what I did wrong. 

"I was thinking that I was managing everything well in terms of pace and tyres but when Jorge overtook me I saw that he was in better shape than me and I started to struggle a lot. 

"I lost the front and Enea overtook me. I started to slow down and just finish the race because, today, it was more important than trying to fight for a better position. 

"And they were just faster than me. I tried to do the maximum, and that maximum was third place. 

"It's not he first time this happened to me. Every time I'm not fully happy with the front tyre, like today we chose the medium, then I finish more the rear tyre because I can't force the front to turn more. 

"More than this was impossible. Happy with the result but it was a pity that yesterday I crashed."

While it wasn't the race win Bagnaia wanted, as victory would have made him the first Ducati rider ever to win five grand prix' in succession, the reigning world champion took his 43rd podium.

Most of any rider that has worn the Ducati colours, Bagnaia was pleased to achieve that feat.  

"43 podiums is for sure a good number. It's starting to become quite huge in terms of numbers," said Bagnaia. 

Another milestone for Ducati was set as the podium lockout at Silverstone marked the seventh time they've done so in a row, which is also a MotoGP record.

Bagnaia added: "And when you put the best riders with the best bikes you can have this kind of lockout. 

"We are eight [riders] with a bike that has the possibility to win and there are five or six riders on those eight bikes that are the top of the top. 

"I think it's quite normal to have these types of results. We always check the data and it gives us motivation to improve. 

"It's a great result for Ducati but it's thanks to us that we are improving every time." 

