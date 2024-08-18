Marc Marquez reveals ‘chaos’ behind Austrian MotoGP start device mishap

Marc Marquez's Austrian MotoGP problems began before he had even left the Gresini garage...

Marc Marquez, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Austrian MotoGP

Marc Marquez has revealed that his problems at the start of the Austrian MotoGP race began before he had even thrown a leg over his GP23 and left the Gresini pits.

The eight-time world champion was unable to engage his front start device on the grid, lost ground into Turn 1 as a result, then tangled with Franco Morbidelli under braking and dropped to 13th.

But it was all a consequence of an unusual pre-race tyre issue.

The first sign of the problem came when Marquez walked into the back of the Gresini garage half an hour before the start and TV cameras picked up two mechanics charging past him with some tyres.

“Today we were unlucky,” said Marquez, who eventually recovered to fourth in the grand prix. “Unlucky because 30 minutes before the start, when the mechanics went to check the tyre pressure, the valve was broke.

“And then, as you see in the [TV] images, they were running to Michelin to change the tyre to another rim.

“But during that procedure, that was super good and they did a very good job, the tyre temperature dropped a lot. And then that chaos created everything.

“I mean, on the [warm-up] lap, I was more concentrated to put temperature on that front tyre. Then on the last straight I braked and engaged well the front device - but then I braked again and it disengaged. And then I didn’t have enough speed [to try and engage it again on the grid].

“Without that front device it was difficult to start well. I was super calm on the first corner. I said ‘OK, I will brake early to don't exaggerate and let's see’. But then I received a big contact from the left side and then we went wide. And from 13th place, we start step by step.”

Ride height devices will be banned in MotoGP from 2027.

“We will have a ban, but in ‘27. So they already did a solution, as [with] aerodynamics. But from now to ‘27, as KTM show [with aero] this weekend, we will see many, many things,” said Marquez, before resisting calls for an early holeshot ban.

“We cannot ban a device [early] because I did a mistake. It’s the same for everybody and in the past other riders have done it also.”

“It’s true that now we have many things [to operate] on the bike,” he added. “When some riders arrive from Moto2 they say ‘we have so many things to do’.

“Today, with that chaos we had with the front tyre, I put more attention on getting the tyre temperature up and I was less concentrated on the front device.

“I engaged it but thinking about the front temperature, I disengaged it again by putting load and pressure to increase the temperature. It is what it is.”

Confirming he had the pace to claim a podium on Sunday, Marquez said: “In Catalunya we finished 2nd in the Sprint and 3rd in the GP, but it was one of the worst weekends for us.

“This weekend was one of the best: The feeling with the bike, the speed on the practice, on the qualifying practice, on the warm up. But 0 points yesterday and a 4th place today.”

“But the speed I enjoyed a lot this weekend and is there.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
7m ago
Francesco Bagnaia reveals Valentino Rossi advice for Austrian MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
13m ago
Marc Marquez reveals ‘chaos’ behind Austrian MotoGP start device mishap
Marc Marquez, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
F1
News
58m ago
Lewis Hamilton hints at “a plan” for when he will retire from F1
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Explained: What went wrong for Marc Marquez on Austrian MotoGP start line
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
Results
1h ago
Austria: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Austrian MotoGP

Latest News

MotoGP
Race Report
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia storms to Austrian MotoGP win to claim championship lead
Pecco Bagnaia
Pecco Bagnaia
MotoGP
Results
2h ago
2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Race Results
Martin, Bagnaia, Morbidelli, Marquez, 2024 Austrian MotoGP start
Martin, Bagnaia, Morbidelli, Marquez, 2024 Austrian MotoGP start
Moto2
Results
3h ago
2024 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Race Results
Celestino Vietti, Austria, Podium 18 August 2024
Celestino Vietti, Austria, Podium 18 August 2024
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
4h ago
Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring as it happened
Francesco Bagnaia leads Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia leads Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Austrian…
© Gold & Goose