Yamaha “manage emotions” but notice ray of light with bike development

Massimo Meregalli could not hide his optimism after Misano test

Yamaha have provided an optimistic assessment of their bike development after the Misano MotoGP test.

The Japanese manufacturer tested the chassis that was used in the San Marino MotoGP sprint race, and a new engine.

The engine - described as “the base of the 2025 engine, the prototype” - was used by Alex Rins who smashed an alarming 0.5-0.7s off his race pace.

“The test plan was not huge, because of the concessions we have had the possibility to test items before,” team manager Massimo Meregalli explained.

“We evaluated the latest, third specification of the aerodynamics four weeks ago in Misano. We homologated the aero package a few days later.

“Here, we tested in advance a chassis. This gave us something.

“We started the race in front, it changed our way to prepare the GP.

“Even if I try to manage my emotions, we see that we are slightly improving.

“From the beginning of the season we have really worked hard.

“These little improvements, which are noticeable, that we can see and touch, give us a reward.

“They are an additional boost.”

Yamaha used Andrea Dovizioso as a substitute for injured test rider Cal Crutchlow. They plan to turn to Dovizioso again in Jerez in November.

The manufacturer will reportedly bin their inline-four engine for a V4 when the 2027 regulations start, according to a report by Motorsport.com.

It has been some time since smiles were seen in the Yamaha garage.

Fabio Quartararo’s P7 finish at last weekend’s San Marino MotoGP (plus qualifying in 10th, and P9 in the sprint) are more reasons for optimism.

