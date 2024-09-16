MotoGP fan booing against Marc Marquez ‘goes in one ear and out the other’

Marc Marquez has responded to the booing he received on the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix podium, saying it now “enters into one ear and comes out through the other”.

The eight-time world champion has often been on the receiving end of fan backlash at certain venues - largely in Italy - following his falling out with MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi during the 2015 season.

This was true after he won the San Marino GP last weekend for Gresini Ducati, with the Spaniard met with a chorus of boos on the rostrum from a small section of the crowd.

Reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia - who was second - wagged his finger in disapproval towards the crowd’s behaviour.

Speaking on El Larguero, Marquez says the booing doesn’t bother him now and is just a part of sport.

“There comes a moment when it enters into one ear and comes out through the other,” Marquez began.

“Especially because there comes a time when a person who is happy about another’s failure is very unhappy in their life.

“And there is no need for your joy to be reflected or depend on another person’s failure.

“It doesn’t matter if a person succeeds, let him succeed.

“Your time will come, but these are things that have always happened in sport and it is also the problem of sport, and it is part of it.

“The athlete, in this case, has to know how to manage it and [how] it affects you as little as possible.”

Gresini team boss Nadia Padovani took exception to the booing her rider was subjected to on the podium at Misano.

With the Gresini squad based in the Emilia Romagna region and having gone through a number of tragedies over the years, she feels like the response Marquez received also “hurt” the team.

“The booing by some supporters is a gesture that also hurt us, as we are a team from Emilia Romagna,” she told Il Resto del Carlino.

“We have been through a lot with the deaths of [Daijiro] Kato, [Marco] Simoncelli and Fausto [Gresini], and we did not deserve this.”

MotoGP returns to Misano this weekend for the Emilia Romagna GP, where Marquez will be looking to add a third successive victory to his 2024 scorecard and further reduce his 53-point championship standings deficit.  

