Johann Zarco “will have some updates” at Malaysian MotoGP

Johann Zarco will ride an updated Honda RC213V this weekend at the Malaysian MotoGP race.

Zarco 10th at last weekend’s wet Thai Grand Prix, but both he and Luca Marini complained of a lack of rear grip on corner entry that was hurting their acceleration performance on corner exit.

The upgrades in Malaysia this weekend are aimed at improving rear grip, judging by the comments of the French rider.

“I will have some updates,” Zarco said ahead of this weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix.

“They should help, let’s see.

“[The updates are] To help the acceleration, but the same one can help the braking area, the first moment of braking.”

Zarco nonetheless expects a difficult weekend for Honda, although he is targeting a top-10 finish.

“If we can confirm another top-10, would be so cool,” he said. “It’s a bigger track than the last two circuits we did, and when it’s kind of bigger we lose a bit more time, we have more difference with the top guys.

“So, that’s why if we can confirm the top-10 it will be a very positive evolution; and just compare to what we did in February, that’s cool to be here.

“I want to keep improving my feeling on the brakes. I discovered that on the wet in Thailand I’ve been struggling in this area and I could not control on the brakes like I wanted, because in the rain, it’s quite similar to what we have on the dry, but amplified.

“I hope I can focus myself on a precise area of the riding, and I will try to do that during this weekend.”

Zarco then explained the areas of the Sepang International Circuit that he expects will suit the Honda, and those where the RC213V is more likely to struggle.

“I guess the weak point will be the second-last turn, turn 14, maybe a bit of turn 15, which is like an acceleration but the acceleration of 14 can be a bit worse,” he said.

“Then, I hope turn three, four, five, six can be good for us, even seven and eight.

“I need to see, it’s difficult to say before the Friday. But as soon as I see the lap times on Friday morning I will know if we can really hope for Q2 or not.”