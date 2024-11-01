MotoGP bosses explain priority for under-threat Valencia round

Jorge Viegas and Carmelo Ezpeleta have their say

Picture provided by Ricardo Tormo Circuit
Picture provided by Ricardo Tormo Circuit

MotoGP is maintaining the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia as its priority for the location of the final round of the 2024 World Championship.

FIM President Jorge Viegas said that economic concerns mean that MotoGP’s presence in Valencia, which has been devastated by deadly floods, in two weeks remains important.

"If we don't race in Valencia, that will be worse for the Valencian Community and for its economy,” Viegas said to Sky Italia.

Plan A is to race in Valencia, providing it is feasible from a logistical point of view, while organising aid for the local community, Sky Italia report.

Motorsport report that Valencia remains the priority but the date is not fixed, and could be delayed one week until November 22-24.

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta spoke in the same vein as Viegas, and suggested that Valencia remains the priority for the final round.

"In principle, the original date is maintained,” he told Spanish publication AS.

“They are working to solve access and services. The track has not been damaged.

"Everyone is aware of the current situation in Valencia due to heavy rains and floods. Sadly, there have been more than 50 fatalities in the region [158 at time of writing] and many people are still missing. Our hearts go out to the victims and their loved ones.

“Fortunately, there have been no injuries among the circuit staff, but there is extensive damage to the exterior of the facilities, especially at the access to the circuit.

“We have been informed that the GP track itself appears to be in good condition, although a full assessment is still being carried out.”

Ezpeleta did, though, repeat the opinions of the likes of Marc and Alex Marquez, and Luca Marini.

"As you will all understand, it would be insensitive and irresponsible to talk about the event at this time,” he said.

“The focus must continue to be on helping those affected and the circuit is currently being used as a relief centre.

“As MotoGP, we must try to help as much as possible. However, both the local authorities and MotoGP remain committed to holding the event on the scheduled date and will work tirelessly to achieve it.

“We will continue to provide more information when it becomes available, and we will communicate as soon as possible if there are changes in the organisation of the event.”

Deadly floods decimate Valencia

Valencia was hit by heavy flooding on the night of Tuesday 29 October, just under three weeks before the Circuit Ricardo Tormo is scheduled to host the final MotoGP round of the season: the Valencian Grand Prix.

The flooding has caused significant loss of life — the death toll standing at 158 at the time of writing — as well as significant damage to buildings and other infrastructure, including the access road to the Valencian circuit.

Several MotoGP riders were quizzed on Thursday in Malaysia on the matter of the Valencian Grand Prix and whether it should go ahead, with many suggesting it should not happen.

Both Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez said that resources should not be focused on repairing the circuit’s facilities, and instead on the situation of the people who have been affected by the floods, comments which were echoed by Luca Marini.

The cancellation of the race in Valencia would either mean this weekend’s 19th round in Sepang would be the final round of the season, or that the 20th round would be moved to a different circuit, the latter option posing logistical challenges.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
10m ago
Francesco Bagnaia knows "Enea Bastianini will not help me”
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
F1
12m ago
2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Friday practice and sprint qualifying LIVE
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
RR
News
23m ago
Problem for Davey Todd as Armoy 2025 to clash with BSB
Davey Todd, 2024 Armoy Road Races. Credit: AMRRC/Facebook.
Davey Todd, 2024 Armoy Road Races. Credit: AMRRC/Facebook.
MotoGP
News
44m ago
KTM brings upgrade “we asked for last year” to Malaysian MotoGP
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
F1
News
1h ago
Ollie Bearman drafted in at short-notice for unwell Kevin Magnussen in Brazil
Oliver Bearman
Oliver Bearman

More News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Valencia MotoGP cancelled; five alternative venues under consideration
Picture provided by Ricardo Tormo Circuit
Picture provided by Ricardo Tormo Circuit
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Jorge Martin explains Malaysia MotoGP practice spill: ‘It’s good I crashed today’
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Andrea Iannone's first verdict on how MotoGP bikes have changed
Andrea Iannone, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Andrea Iannone, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Joan Mir critical of MotoGP decision-making on race cancellations
Joan Mir
Joan Mir
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Marc Marquez hits back at FIM president’s economy comments over Valencia GP
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez