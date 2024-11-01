MotoGP bosses explain priority for under-threat Valencia round

MotoGP is maintaining the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia as its priority for the location of the final round of the 2024 World Championship.

FIM President Jorge Viegas said that economic concerns mean that MotoGP’s presence in Valencia, which has been devastated by deadly floods, in two weeks remains important.

"If we don't race in Valencia, that will be worse for the Valencian Community and for its economy,” Viegas said to Sky Italia.

Plan A is to race in Valencia, providing it is feasible from a logistical point of view, while organising aid for the local community, Sky Italia report.

Motorsport report that Valencia remains the priority but the date is not fixed, and could be delayed one week until November 22-24.

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta spoke in the same vein as Viegas, and suggested that Valencia remains the priority for the final round.

"In principle, the original date is maintained,” he told Spanish publication AS.

“They are working to solve access and services. The track has not been damaged.

"Everyone is aware of the current situation in Valencia due to heavy rains and floods. Sadly, there have been more than 50 fatalities in the region [158 at time of writing] and many people are still missing. Our hearts go out to the victims and their loved ones.

“Fortunately, there have been no injuries among the circuit staff, but there is extensive damage to the exterior of the facilities, especially at the access to the circuit.

“We have been informed that the GP track itself appears to be in good condition, although a full assessment is still being carried out.”

Ezpeleta did, though, repeat the opinions of the likes of Marc and Alex Marquez, and Luca Marini.

"As you will all understand, it would be insensitive and irresponsible to talk about the event at this time,” he said.

“The focus must continue to be on helping those affected and the circuit is currently being used as a relief centre.

“As MotoGP, we must try to help as much as possible. However, both the local authorities and MotoGP remain committed to holding the event on the scheduled date and will work tirelessly to achieve it.

“We will continue to provide more information when it becomes available, and we will communicate as soon as possible if there are changes in the organisation of the event.”

Deadly floods decimate Valencia

Valencia was hit by heavy flooding on the night of Tuesday 29 October, just under three weeks before the Circuit Ricardo Tormo is scheduled to host the final MotoGP round of the season: the Valencian Grand Prix.

The flooding has caused significant loss of life — the death toll standing at 158 at the time of writing — as well as significant damage to buildings and other infrastructure, including the access road to the Valencian circuit.

Several MotoGP riders were quizzed on Thursday in Malaysia on the matter of the Valencian Grand Prix and whether it should go ahead, with many suggesting it should not happen.

Both Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez said that resources should not be focused on repairing the circuit’s facilities, and instead on the situation of the people who have been affected by the floods, comments which were echoed by Luca Marini.

The cancellation of the race in Valencia would either mean this weekend’s 19th round in Sepang would be the final round of the season, or that the 20th round would be moved to a different circuit, the latter option posing logistical challenges.