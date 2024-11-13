Aleix Espargaro’s Aprilia MotoGP farewell: “We won three of the last four races here”

Aleix Espargaro will try to pull out more Montmelo magic in his final appearance as an Aprilia MotoGP rider.

The local star brings a 20-year grand prix career to an official close on Sunday, during the rescheduled Barcelona season finale, before starting a new chapter as a Honda test and wild-card rider.

Espargaro has been the top RS-GP rider ever since joining the Aprilia in 2017 - taking the bike to milestones such as its first pole, podium, race win and the world championship lead.

But team-mate Maverick Vinales will end Espargaro’s run in 2024, starting the final round an uncatchable 43 points clear of his fellow Spaniard, in eighth.

Vinales is also the only rider to defeat Ducati in a grand prix this season, courtesy of his perfect COTA weekend. However, Espargaro would have been a closer match without injury at Assen (and missing Germany).

In terms of their Catalunya records at Aprilia, it’s advantage Espargaro, who took perfect 1-1 wins last season, then pole and a Sprint victory in May, followed by fourth (12-seconds clear of Vinales) in the grand prix.

As such, hopes are high that Espargaro can add to his Aprilia record of 3 MotoGP victories, 2 Sprint wins, 15 podiums and 5 poles during his last weekend ‘in black’.

“Barcelona is my home track. I like it a lot and it suits both me and the Aprilia well,” Espargaro said.

“We have achieved fantastic results here. We won three of the last four races and we also hold the track record. These are all signs which indicate that we can battle to stay out front.

“I would very much like to finish my last race with Aprilia competitively, with sights set on the podium.

“I’ll try to stay fully focused from the very first session and we’ll do our best to take home a good result.”

Team director Massimo Rivola added: “It will be special to see Aleix finish his Aprilia career at his home track in Montmeló, where he took pole position, and a sprint win this year.”

The good news for Espargaro and Aprilia is that the heat problems which returned to haunt the RS-GP last time at Sepang won’t be an issue in Barcelona’s chilly autumn climate.

On the other hand, the 2024 aero package appears to have lost some of its effectiveness through the faster corners at the Circuit de Catalunya, with Raul Fernandez turning heads on the 2023-spec bike in May.

Aside from his performance this weekend, Espargaro is sure to keep an eye on close friend and 2025 Aprilia rider Jorge Martin, who has the chance to win the MotoGP title for Pramac Ducati on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP will also be the final Aprilia appearance for Vinales, who is joining Tech3 KTM in 2025.

After three wins in the opening three rounds, including Sprints, Vinales hasn’t been on the podium since, causing him to slip behind the KTMs of Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder for best of the non-Ducati riders.

“Montmeló is a track I love to race on, it's very close to home and it's my home GP,” Vinales said. “When I'm there I'm always very motivated.

“The weather will be unpredictable, with low temperatures.

“It will be a very special weekend: we'll be racing for Valencia and it will also be my last race with Aprilia, so I'll give it my all.”

Vinales has ridden in 64 races for Aprilia from which he has taken one MotoGP win, two Sprint victories, 13 podiums and 2 pole positions.

