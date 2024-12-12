Marc Marquez reveals “different needs” behind Emilio Alzamora split

“A rider does not have the same needs as he gets older…”

Marc Marquez, Emilio Alzamora, 2019 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez, Emilio Alzamora, 2019 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix, pit box…
© Gold & Goose

Marc Marquez’s split from Emilio Alzamora in the middle of 2022 was a major change for the eight-times World Champion, one he puts down to the process of ageing.

Marquez had been working with Alzamora (who now runs a team in the JuniorGP series with the Italian rider Guido Pini, who finished second in this season's championship despite only running half the season and who cites Marquez as one of his racing heroes) since he was 12-years-old, but by the age of 30 he had decided to make a change.

By now, it’s possible to retroactively see Marquez’s split with Alzamora as the first step in a grander plan of change for Marquez, who has since left Repsol Honda for Ducati, stepping into the Bologna brand’s factory team for 2025.

However, Marquez said that the split was more about how he had changed over time, and how his needs as a person and as a rider had changed with him.

“A rider does not have the same needs as he gets older,” Marquez said in an interview published on Motosan.

“Many times, no matter how much in love you are at 18, it doesn't mean that she is the woman of your life.

“Then there comes a point, either because of the moment I was in, or what I needed, because I began to understand my personal life in a different way. And you have to make certain decisions for your own well-being.

“We've always done an impeccable job together, but they were different needs and I felt at the time that I needed a change.”

Marquez added: “You don't have the same needs at 18 as you do at 30. When I took the step of leaving Emilio [Alzamora], at the age of 30, he can take the songs with him.

“Why look for someone to take it to you? In the end, the motorcycle, the helmet, the overalls, you can choose it.

“When you are young you have to let yourself be advised.

“But at 30 years old, when you already know how the subject is going and you already have some experience — it doesn't mean that they are the right decisions, but for example, nobody told me that I had to leave Honda and go to Gresini.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
2m ago
No consequences for Max Verstappen over “stupid idiots” outburst
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Marc Marquez reveals “different needs” behind Emilio Alzamora split
Marc Marquez, Emilio Alzamora, 2019 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez, Emilio Alzamora, 2019 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix, pit box…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Legendary F1 team boss Eddie Jordan reveals cancer battle
Eddie Jordan
Eddie Jordan
F1
News
1h ago
‘Refined’ images of F1 2026 car concept revealed
The FIA's new F1 2026 car concept renders
The FIA's new F1 2026 car concept renders
F1
News
18h ago
‘No one faster in qualifying’ - George Russell backed to lead Mercedes to F1 title glory
George Russell
George Russell

More News

MotoGP
News
18h ago
Fabio Quartararo hasn’t “bet everything” on Yamaha V4 MotoGP engine
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 MotoGP Barcelona test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 MotoGP Barcelona test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
19h ago
Three-part Pecco Bagnaia MotoGP series announced
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit:…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
20h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s qualifying form could make Ferrari stint “a painful adventure”
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
21h ago
Lando Norris praised for “champion-like” raw speed - but warned of “inner demons”
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
23h ago
Lewis Hamilton sends message to McLaren after F1 constructors’ title win
Lewis Hamilton congratulates McLaren
Lewis Hamilton congratulates McLaren