Marc Marquez reveals “different needs” behind Emilio Alzamora split

Marc Marquez’s split from Emilio Alzamora in the middle of 2022 was a major change for the eight-times World Champion, one he puts down to the process of ageing.

Marquez had been working with Alzamora (who now runs a team in the JuniorGP series with the Italian rider Guido Pini, who finished second in this season's championship despite only running half the season and who cites Marquez as one of his racing heroes) since he was 12-years-old, but by the age of 30 he had decided to make a change.

By now, it’s possible to retroactively see Marquez’s split with Alzamora as the first step in a grander plan of change for Marquez, who has since left Repsol Honda for Ducati, stepping into the Bologna brand’s factory team for 2025.

However, Marquez said that the split was more about how he had changed over time, and how his needs as a person and as a rider had changed with him.

“A rider does not have the same needs as he gets older,” Marquez said in an interview published on Motosan.

“Many times, no matter how much in love you are at 18, it doesn't mean that she is the woman of your life.

“Then there comes a point, either because of the moment I was in, or what I needed, because I began to understand my personal life in a different way. And you have to make certain decisions for your own well-being.

“We've always done an impeccable job together, but they were different needs and I felt at the time that I needed a change.”

Marquez added: “You don't have the same needs at 18 as you do at 30. When I took the step of leaving Emilio [Alzamora], at the age of 30, he can take the songs with him.

“Why look for someone to take it to you? In the end, the motorcycle, the helmet, the overalls, you can choose it.

“When you are young you have to let yourself be advised.

“But at 30 years old, when you already know how the subject is going and you already have some experience — it doesn't mean that they are the right decisions, but for example, nobody told me that I had to leave Honda and go to Gresini.”