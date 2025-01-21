Marc Marquez: “Dangerous atmosphere” to discount Ducati’s rivals

Ducati Lenovo stars Francesco Bagnnia and Marc Marquez have warned against underestimating their opposition in 2025.

The only multi-time MotoGP champions on the grid, with eight premier-class titles between them, Bagnaia and new team-mate Marquez are now the prime focus for a manufacturer that lost only one grand prix last season.

As such, all eyes are on a Bagnaia vs Marquez duel for title supremacy, a scenario both acknowledge is expected of them.

VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio will be the only other rider on a factory-spec Desmosedici.

However, three former Ducati riders, including reigning champion Jorge Martin, have left to strengthen the line-up of European rivals Aprilia and KTM.

Rookie star Pedro Acosta also has a year’s experience, while Pramac has switched to Yamaha, reducing Ducati numbers from eight to six.

“I think that with a team less in Ducati, it will be more difficult to do like we did last year, locking out the podiums,” Bagnaia said. “I think the KTM riders are super competitive, especially Acosta. But we have to see the situation.

“Right now it's difficult to know. Aprilia finally has the world champion and also Bezzecchi, so two new riders… Bezzecchi wants to improve his results from last year, and Jorge wants to remain with the #1 absolutely. So Aprilia I think will be competitive.

“Honda and Yamaha are difficult to know. But I think Yamaha already did a good step in front last year, the last races they were closer, so I think they will improve.

“And Honda, I think it will be difficult to continue in the same situation, so I expect also a step in front from them.

“But the main ones at the moment are Ducati, Aprilia, and KTM. So let's see.”

Marquez warned it would be ‘dangerous’ to assume Ducati will win the championship, citing how Andrea Dovizioso came from fifth in 2016 to battle the then Repsol Honda rider for title glory the following year.

“It can be like a dangerous atmosphere thinking that Ducati will win the championship,” said the eight-time world champion.

“But as a team, we consider the other manufacturers on the same level.

“Because we are in MotoGP, and we know, say, Yamaha last year did a step, but they can arrive in Malaysia with a new bike, and they have Quartararo who is a super good rider.

“KTM the same. Aprilia, Honda… We are in MotoGP.

“What I learned when I was fighting against Dovizioso in 2017 is you need to take care about everybody, because from one year to another, the situation can change.”

Ducati filled the top four places in last year’s standings courtesy of Martin, Bagnaia, Marquez and Enea Bastianini. Brad Binder (KTM), Pedro Acosta (KTM) and Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) were the best of the rest.

Of that top seven, only Bagnaia and Marquez will race for Ducati in 2025.