The best pictures from Day 1 of MotoGP's 2025 Sepang Shakedown test

Aprilia, via MotoGP
Here are the best pictures of the bikes on track in Sepang, at the 2025 MotoGP Shakedown test.

Ducati

Gresini, via MotoGP
Gresini, via MotoGP

Ducati have managed to keep their GP25 - expected to be the best bike on the grid, which Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia and Fabio di Giannantonio will ride - a secret so far.

Test rider Michele Pirro was in action.

But above is an image of Gresini's year-old Ducati.

Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini's rookie rider, went fifth fastest on Friday.

Aprilia

The best image of the Aprilia from Friday is at the top of this page.

Trackhouse's Ai Ogura caught the eye on Friday, going second-fastest on the timesheet. He was one of three rookies eligible to take part.

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia's trusty test rider, was 10th.

KTM

KTM
KTM

KTM had their experienced test duo of Pol Espargaro and Dani Pedrosa on track on Friday.

Espargaro topped the timesheets, Pedrosa was fourth.

Yamaha

Yamaha
Yamaha

Yamaha are able to call upon their two factory riders, two Pramac riders, and their test team on Friday, as per the concession rules.

But only test duo Andrea Dovizioso and Augusto Fernandez were on track on Friday.

Honda

Takaaki Nakagami went third-fastest on the timesheet, in his new role as Honda test rider.

He shares testing duties with Aleix Espargaro.

But despite intrigue around what new technical director Romano Albesiano will bring to the struggling project, there were no clues made public from Friday's running.

