Jorge Martin’s replacement makes a promise which is key to MotoGP title defence

Jorge Martin’s testing duties on his Aprilia have been handed over to Lorenzo Savadori.

Savadori, Aprilia’s test rider, is deputising for the injured Martin at the two-day MotoGP Buriram preseason test, as he did in Sepang.

Martin’s hand injury, sustained in Sepang, means he will arrive for the first race of his title defence with barely any laps under his belt of his new machinery since leaving Ducati.

Aprilia working on Jorge Martin's package

Savadori explained his role in Martin’s absence on Wednesday in Buriram.

“We are focused on electronic strategy. This is not simple or fast work,” he said.

“Sometimes it’s worse, sometimes better, sometimes you need to adjust it.

“Our goal is for Jorge to return and find the simplest possible bike to immediately go fast.

“We tried to find a different road to our normal setup. The engineer put a new strategy on.

“I tried it. When I returned, I explained my feeling and checked the data.

“I work with the engineers to find the correct point.”

Savadori added: “It is not a completely new system, we are just making changes.

“Never it is enough, we need to improve, improve, improve.”

Savadori has worked on all areas including engine braking, anti-wheelie and traction control.

He was able to insist: “When Jorge returns, 99% the chassis and the swingarm will be the same.”

Martin will attempt to make the first race of the year, the Thailand MotoGP, on February 28-March 2.

But he will arrive in less than ideal condition, still recovering from surgery and with a different bike.

He crashed just a few laps into his first official test on an Aprilia.

The row over why he crashed, between Aprilia and Michelin, rumbles on.